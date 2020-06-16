Data Visualization with Plotly Express
Apply Plotly Express for rapid data visualization and analysis
Customize charts, animations, and demonstrate the various plotly.express features
Welcome to this project-based course on Data Visualization with Plotly Express. In this project, you will create quick and interactive data visualizations with Plotly Express: a high-level data visualization library in Python inspired by Seaborn and ggplot2. You will explore the various features of the in-built Gapminder dataset, and produce interactive, publication-quality graphs to augment analysis. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Plotly Express pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Plotly
Interactive Data Visualization
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Loading the Data
Quick Visualizations with Custom Bar Charts
Plot Life Expectancy vs GDP per Capita
Customize Interactive Bubble Charts
Create Interactive Animations and Facet Plots
Represent Geographic Data as Animated Maps
by LFNov 10, 2020
It's amazing. This is the first time I see data animation. It's really interesting.
by PPNov 1, 2020
nice session. learned something about plotly library .
by HKNov 3, 2020
Awesome experience i felt in 1 hour. Lots of things i have learnt from Plotly.
by NSJun 16, 2020
I have learn a lot . This is very informative and now I am very happy .
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
