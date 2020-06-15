AR
Apr 8, 2020
thanks dude!I was struggling with this really badly..it will help me while working with kaggle notebooks and competitions..:)
NP
Jun 1, 2020
The content was excellent and inspiring me to try Plotly express in the other projects that I am working on too.
By Jorge A G D•
Jun 15, 2020
Not good. It's a simple follow-along tutorial for creating a couple of graphs, every task can be summed up into one line of code or just an argument change. The platform had various bugs. For instance, the all caps key is not available, the quality of the video and audio is not that good, the virtual computer resolution is not optimal, etc. A good primer for Plotly express but it is just an exercise.
By Balu M•
Jun 1, 2020
Cloud desktop is a mess. No one is there to assist.
By Chris P•
Apr 16, 2021
Very fun and very rewarding!
By Ritul S•
May 23, 2020
Best Explanation of plotly
By Bensen A•
Oct 16, 2020
This Course is by far the BEST of all Coursera Projects I have attended. Almost all other instructors just type the code and say what happens. But Snehan Kekre has even explained WHY each code is typed in and how to edit them. Excellent Job.
By Hariprasad M•
Jul 11, 2020
The project neatly explains how to use animation charts and other types of charts using Plotly. The course instructor could have taken more time to fully explain the concepts behind it, but still, you will get a basic idea from the project.
By Arshdeep S•
May 24, 2020
Explanations were quite good. It took more time to figure out how to use the environment than actual project . I used kaggle to complete the project but the content itself was good It was just right for me.
By Gustavo d S G•
Jun 28, 2020
I guess this project is a good one start in plotly, it explain main of the atributes that you gonna need for most of the plots, but for most advanced and prettier ones you should see the documentation.
By Ashwani R•
Apr 9, 2020
thanks dude!I was struggling with this really badly..it will help me while working with kaggle notebooks and competitions..:)
By Nutthawoot P•
Jun 2, 2020
The content was excellent and inspiring me to try Plotly express in the other projects that I am working on too.
By Sneha R•
Nov 8, 2020
Everything is clearly explained, It's delightful to hear and follow the steps by Instructor. Loved it !!
By LIN F•
Nov 11, 2020
It's amazing. This is the first time I see data animation. It's really interesting.
By Neha S•
Jun 17, 2020
I have learn a lot . This is very informative and now I am very happy .
By Veeramanickam M•
Apr 19, 2020
excellent hands-on training for python and data visualization lovers
By Khaled A•
Nov 2, 2020
One of the best guided projects I tried, highly recommended
By premalatha•
Nov 2, 2020
nice session. learned something about plotly library .
By Prabhanjan B•
Sep 23, 2020
Love the explanation and the flow of teaching..
By Lateefah B•
Aug 19, 2020
very good course and tutor, beginners friendly
By ANUSHKA G 1•
Jul 15, 2020
Great project. Super interactive and fun!
By Sandipan M•
Nov 3, 2020
Excellent course. I will be using it.
By Widhi A P•
Jul 6, 2020
Very Good Course for Visualization
By Syed A R•
Nov 3, 2020
Excellent course and instructor.
By Prajwal K•
Nov 10, 2020
Learned a lot from this course
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By Vishnu N S•
Apr 29, 2021
Good and engaging