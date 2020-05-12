Analyze Box Office Data with Seaborn and Python
172 ratings
4,129 already enrolled
Produce data visualizations with Seaborn
Apply graphical techniques used in exploratory data analysis (EDA)
Welcome to this project-based course on Analyzing Box Office Data with Seaborn and Python. In this course, you will be working with the The Movie Database (TMDB) Box Office Prediction data set. The motion picture industry is raking in more revenue than ever with its expansive growth the world over. Can we build models to accurately predict movie revenue? Could the results from these models be used to further increase revenue? We try to answer these questions by way of exploratory data analysis (EDA) in this project and the next. The statistical data visualization libraries Seaborn and Plotly will be our workhorses to generate interactive, publication-quality graphs. By the end of this course, you will be able to produce data visualizations in Python with Seaborn, and apply graphical techniques used in exploratory data analysis (EDA). This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Data Analysis
Plotly
Seaborn
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Data Loading and Exploration
Visualizing the Target Distribution
Comparing Film Revenue to Budget
Do Official Homepages Impact Revenue?
Distribution of Languages across Films
Common Words in Film Titles and Descriptions
How do Film Descriptions Impact Revenue?
by DAMay 12, 2020
learned about seaborn and visualization, very helpful
by BRMay 27, 2020
great idea, great course, the interface is not easy to work with.
by RGJul 29, 2020
Great course, but please add more study material for the libraries that were used in the course
by ADJun 5, 2020
Everything taught was understood. Well explained. Looking for more projects from the instructor! Thank you! It was a great experience and I learnt a lot !
