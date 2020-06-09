AD
Jun 5, 2020
Everything taught was understood. Well explained. Looking for more projects from the instructor! Thank you! It was a great experience and I learnt a lot !
MA
Dec 22, 2020
Mr. Kekre was elaborative, clear, neat, and direct in illustrating the project, this is not overpraising; I would like to attend more projects for him.
By Mario C M•
Jun 9, 2020
Snehan is a great instructor. With this course you'll learn how to use some Seaborn plots and how to do some EDA with pandas.
By Ritesh S•
May 26, 2020
very good instructor
By Kalaiarasi N•
Jun 3, 2020
The lecture was great but the cloud desktop was too slow .It took too long to connect and sometimes it didn't so i had to exit.I could finish the project only in the 3rd sitting because of the cloud desktop.
By Aparajita D•
Jun 6, 2020
Everything taught was understood. Well explained. Looking for more projects from the instructor! Thank you! It was a great experience and I learnt a lot !
By M B A•
Dec 23, 2020
Mr. Kekre was elaborative, clear, neat, and direct in illustrating the project, this is not overpraising; I would like to attend more projects for him.
By Raghav G•
Jul 30, 2020
Great course, but please add more study material for the libraries that were used in the course
By Nihar S•
May 11, 2020
Great course for practicing the application of seaborn, pyplot & panda.
By Deleted A•
May 13, 2020
learned about seaborn and visualization, very helpful
By daniel s•
May 30, 2020
Very usefull and simple explication of topics.
By Veeramanickam M•
Apr 23, 2020
Nice Course, Thank you instructor Snehan Kekre
By Joey L•
May 21, 2020
The instructor gave clear explanation.
By HAY a•
Aug 20, 2020
Great course for Data Scientist!
By Archit M•
Jun 22, 2020
It's a good project
By Ma. A S•
Oct 3, 2020
Easy to follow
By Gregory G J•
Jan 9, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By cristhian e c t•
Jan 4, 2021
nice
By tale p•
Jun 17, 2020
good
By Anantharaman K•
Jul 12, 2020
The course is good for complete beginners, but could have been better if we get the idea or design or the why of the project is structured the way it is. Thumbs up for the instructor and the course.
By Ananna B•
May 21, 2020
This course helped me gain hands-on experience using my knowledge of Python and its data visualisation libraries.
By Rohan L•
May 4, 2020
Good and helpful! Nice and clear instructions from the project guide helped me a lot! Thank you!
By Bahar R•
May 28, 2020
great idea, great course, the interface is not easy to work with.
By Manzil-e A K•
Jul 26, 2020
I wasn't able to use the rhyme as code got stuck.
By Muhammad A B•
Aug 12, 2020
Explain subplot please?
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Amal N L•
Jul 23, 2020
Need some more of content and wanted to download and try out in my applocation