Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Box Office Data with Seaborn and Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
172 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course on Analyzing Box Office Data with Seaborn and Python. In this course, you will be working with the The Movie Database (TMDB) Box Office Prediction data set. The motion picture industry is raking in more revenue than ever with its expansive growth the world over. Can we build models to accurately predict movie revenue? Could the results from these models be used to further increase revenue? We try to answer these questions by way of exploratory data analysis (EDA) in this project and the next. The statistical data visualization libraries Seaborn and Plotly will be our workhorses to generate interactive, publication-quality graphs. By the end of this course, you will be able to produce data visualizations in Python with Seaborn, and apply graphical techniques used in exploratory data analysis (EDA). This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AD

Jun 5, 2020

Everything taught was understood. Well explained. Looking for more projects from the instructor! Thank you! It was a great experience and I learnt a lot !

MA

Dec 22, 2020

Mr. Kekre was elaborative, clear, neat, and direct in illustrating the project, this is not overpraising; I would like to attend more projects for him.

By Mario C M

Jun 9, 2020

Snehan is a great instructor. With this course you'll learn how to use some Seaborn plots and how to do some EDA with pandas.

By Ritesh S

May 26, 2020

very good instructor

By Kalaiarasi N

Jun 3, 2020

The lecture was great but the cloud desktop was too slow .It took too long to connect and sometimes it didn't so i had to exit.I could finish the project only in the 3rd sitting because of the cloud desktop.

By Aparajita D

Jun 6, 2020

By M B A

Dec 23, 2020

By Raghav G

Jul 30, 2020

Great course, but please add more study material for the libraries that were used in the course

By Nihar S

May 11, 2020

Great course for practicing the application of seaborn, pyplot & panda.

By Deleted A

May 13, 2020

learned about seaborn and visualization, very helpful

By daniel s

May 30, 2020

Very usefull and simple explication of topics.

By Veeramanickam M

Apr 23, 2020

Nice Course, Thank you instructor Snehan Kekre

By Joey L

May 21, 2020

The instructor gave clear explanation.

By HAY a

Aug 20, 2020

Great course for Data Scientist!

By Archit M

Jun 22, 2020

It's a good project

By Ma. A S

Oct 3, 2020

Easy to follow

By Gregory G J

Jan 9, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By cristhian e c t

Jan 4, 2021

nice

By tale p

Jun 17, 2020

good

By Anantharaman K

Jul 12, 2020

The course is good for complete beginners, but could have been better if we get the idea or design or the why of the project is structured the way it is. Thumbs up for the instructor and the course.

By Ananna B

May 21, 2020

This course helped me gain hands-on experience using my knowledge of Python and its data visualisation libraries.

By Rohan L

May 4, 2020

Good and helpful! Nice and clear instructions from the project guide helped me a lot! Thank you!

By Bahar R

May 28, 2020

great idea, great course, the interface is not easy to work with.

By Manzil-e A K

Jul 26, 2020

I wasn't able to use the rhyme as code got stuck.

By Muhammad A B

Aug 12, 2020

Explain subplot please?

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Amal N L

Jul 23, 2020

Need some more of content and wanted to download and try out in my applocation

