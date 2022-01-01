University of California, Irvine
Career success is that confident feeling you get when you are doing work that you enjoy, you are making money, and you're appreciated and recognized for your professional contributions. When you find that these achievements come together in unison in a positive way, that's generally seen as career success.
The levels of career success may vary with different people. A younger 20-something worker may just be happy to earn a decent salary while overseeing some work responsibilities and being able to pay the bills. An older worker, with years of experience and job responsibilities, may see career success differently, yearning for a financial windfall or the top title at a company.
Learning about career success can help you define a clear path for you in your personal life and your work life. The clearer your definition is of career success, then the more inspired you will be to do the work that makes you happy.
You may eventually learn that career success is more than just earning money and getting a larger company title. You may seek inner peace, a satisfaction for your soul. For instance, your work may look great to outsiders looking in, but inside, you may feel unfulfilled and possibly miserable with your career work. As you go through your career, you will start to see how these feelings play out in your life.
You can move forward to other fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities from learning the insights of career success. Once you have a firm understanding of what career success means to you, then you will be able to take what you've learned and apply it in more meaningful ways in your life.
For example, you may be working as a project manager for a tech firm, earning a fair salary and working regularly. But if it is unfulfilling work to you, and you seek more meaningful work, you may learn that moving your career into nonprofit work or other altruistic areas may make a big difference in your overall happiness levels.
Taking online courses can expose you to leadership principles, negotiating strategies, communication best practices, and more. Learning about these facets of work life can help you to better understand the direction of your career.
As you learn more about career success through taking online classes, you are likely to uncover new avenues and interests that can help you at work. You will see how to use what you learned in daily practice at work and gain a stronger sense of your own ambitions for career success.