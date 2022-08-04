About this Professional Certificate

Are you passionate about helping people change their lives with skills and jobs so they can earn a good living and feel fulfilled by the work they do? Do you want a rewarding career that advances equity and helps strengthen communities? Explore a new career as a Career Coach or Navigator where you can help others develop the skills and confidence to pursue their next career move. This Professional Certificate includes four beginner-level courses to help you build skills that prepare you for an entry-level job as a Career Coach or Navigator. You will learn from professionals who work as Career Coaches or Navigators and gain insights from the job seekers and career advancers they serve. By the end of the program, you will be able to: Explain the foundational concepts of Career Coaching and Navigating. Familiarize clients with the Career Coaching and Navigation experience. Discover career possibilities for Career Navigators and Career Coaches. Describe common Career Development theories, models, and tools. Summarize Coaching Agreements and Career Service Plans. Identify professional and ethical standards. Describe human-centered approaches to Career Coaching and Navigating.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Foundations of Career Navigating and Coaching

Course2

Course 2

Client Intake, Assessments, Skill Analysis and Planning

Course3

Course 3

Supporting Clients

Course4

Course 4

Career Support Community and Resources

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Goodwill Industries International

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder