- Crisis Intervention
- establishing trust
- establish coaching agreements
- Human-centered coaching
- Case Management
- outreach
- intake
- Gap Analysis
- Recruitment
- Occupational guidance
- onboarding preparation
- resume preparation
Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Launch your path in career navigation. In this program, you'll build skills to help others navigate their careers. No degree or prior experience required.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes more than 40 hours of instruction which includes scenario-based activities that will put you in the mindset of a career navigator and prepare you for real-life situations you will encounter on the job.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, readings and projects, you’ll be introduced to the human-centered approach to career coaching, intake and skills analysis, recruiting and outreach, goal setting, career navigation, interview and resume preparation, onboarding preparation and building community partnerships. These are foundational for an entry-level career coach or navigator job.
Your skills will include human-centered communication, conducting assessments, career planning, preparing clients for a new career, and more.
Learn the skills that will prepare you to step into a career coach or navigator role.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
