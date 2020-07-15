About this Course

18,216 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,699 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Your Motivations, Part One

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Your Motivations, Part 2

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Your Mindsets

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Your Map

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAREER DECISIONS: FROM INSIGHT TO IMPACT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder