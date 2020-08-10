Are you satisfied with your career? Where do you see yourself in the future? No matter where you are on your professional journey, careful planning will help you reach your goals. This course will help you adapt to rapidly evolving job markets by enhancing your self-knowledge and confidence to explore wider career opportunities. You will create a career development plan, encompassing your career goals, skills and knowledge development for your current and future jobs, and learn how to make the most of your strengths, talents, and experience. You’ll receive valuable guidance based on practical suggestions, theoretical models and current empirical evidence. Via structured learning activities you will gain an appreciation that career planning and management is an ongoing, rewarding process of assessing career identity, setting new learning goals and career visions, and celebrating accomplishments as you develop.
Evaluate current career management issues and their implications on your professional career plans and development.
Create strategies and approaches to set new career vision, goals and action plans.
Apply knowledge of career models and tools for successful career planning and management.
Design a career path that fits personal values, interests, personality, and skills.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Career planning and philosophy for the future
What are the most influential factors shaping contemporary careers, and why is individual adaptability critical to succeeding in a rapidly evolving career landscape? This week you will be introduced to a range of economic and technological issues redefining the future of work and its implications to contemporary career management. You will also review how to proactively think about your career that will help you not to lose focus even in the light of the fundamental shifts in work and also learn about career competencies related to successful adaptation.
Career exploration: Boundaryless pathways
This week you will explore and collect career information from diverse sources to inform your professional awareness about different career paths and help you become more adaptable and flexible in your approach to career management. You will be guided to begin exploring “possible selves”, identify your favourite / best skills, and think about them in the context of different professional behaviours / roles.
Matching careers : Aligning values, vision and goals
What is the link between your values, vision, goals, and careers you’re interested to explore? This week you will apply elements of the design thinking approach to career planning to further help you identify what defines your professional identity even if you don’t exactly know what your career goals should be. These activities will help you to imagine alternative career trajectories in relation to the future of work. You will learn strategies to achieve better alignment between your skills and job description / job specification documents and be invited to create an unconventional (but effective) career game plan.
Proactive career management
How will you navigate a career path in order to ensure that it is going / developing in the direction you want? This week you will review several critical areas that can orient you to develop important skills to manage and improve your career prospects (networking, self-awareness) and the ability to proactively manage difficult situations (e.g. career crisis).
This is helpful to guide people who want to rechannel self on their careers
The knowledge acquired in this course has given me great insights, it's really never too late to build a successful career path as long as one is ready to learn and adapt to changes in life
Very well organized, well presented, and tons of practical advice. One of the best courses I've taken.
Relevant course on Career development. I've obtain many actionable items from the course.
Organisations are undergoing enormous changes in their structures and processes as they seek to take advantage of innovations in technology, remain competitive in Globalising markets, and deal with the increasing diversity of their staff, customers, and supply chains. The four subjects in this specialisation will examine the personal implications of the changing organisational environment - the need to continuously adapt and learn, to manage your career, to build up resilience against stress, and to take your place as a global citizen.
