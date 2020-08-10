About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate current career management issues and their implications on your professional career plans and development.

  • Create strategies and approaches to set new career vision, goals and action plans.

  • Apply knowledge of career models and tools for successful career planning and management.

  • Design a career path that fits personal values, interests, personality, and skills.

Course 3 of 4 in the
Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Career planning and philosophy for the future

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Career exploration: Boundaryless pathways

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Matching careers : Aligning values, vision and goals

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Proactive career management

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Adapting: Career Development Specialization

Adapting: Career Development

