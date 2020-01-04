Chevron Left
Are you satisfied with your career? Where do you see yourself in the future? No matter where you are on your professional journey, careful planning will help you reach your goals. This course will help you adapt to rapidly evolving job markets by enhancing your self-knowledge and confidence to explore wider career opportunities. You will create a career development plan, encompassing your career goals, skills and knowledge development for your current and future jobs, and learn how to make the most of your strengths, talents, and experience. You’ll receive valuable guidance based on practical suggestions, theoretical models and current empirical evidence. Via structured learning activities you will gain an appreciation that career planning and management is an ongoing, rewarding process of assessing career identity, setting new learning goals and career visions, and celebrating accomplishments as you develop....

By Gilbert C

Jan 4, 2020

Good but very basic introduction to career planning you could get from most books on the market. It's a holistic course that incorporates modules on career planning, networking, applying for jobs and how to fit into work culture, which are all important to to getting and keeping a job. However, given the title I was hoping to get a more in-depth lesson at just the career planning stage. The course is also primarily built for corporate jobs, which may or may not be pertinent to you.

By Ana B R

Mar 22, 2020

Very insightful, with up-to-date content and practical approach. I don't feel I spent time studying lot's of theory that I wouldn't use on real-work situation. On the contrary, while I was running through the course content, lot's of ideas pumped out my mind and I can't wait to start applying this new ideas.

By Don M

Jul 1, 2021

M​ost career development courses seem to have an emphasise on resume writing and personal branding which requires you to know what you want. This course not only helps you figure that part out, it starts with the depth of what skills are needed in the world and why. Very insightful information!

By Bernard D V

Mar 15, 2020

Some nice advices about career management, mostly within the corporate world. A lot of good recommendations and ideas. If you want to learn how to differentiate yourself with some simple advices (from job search to promotion in a workplace), this course is for you.

By Onkar G

Jul 25, 2020

its a best course to me .learn to best career.we learn lot of valuable things.

By SIRAJUM M

Aug 15, 2020

NOW I CAN CHOOSE GOOD CAREER FOR LIFE

By Shijia H

Jan 18, 2022

Very clear and comprehensive content delivered in an engaging approach. A clear structure filled with concrete examples to teach different skills and concepts, also has a good diversity and inclusion perspective. This lays the foundation for my ongoing career exploration, will definitely recommend this to people.

By S. A

Feb 19, 2021

A very informative and important life skill that's usually forgotten in our life .This course has helped me identify on how to build a successful career and how to evaluate myself in different fields in ones life

By Belinda M D

Oct 19, 2020

The knowledge acquired in this course has given me great insights, it's really never too late to build a successful career path as long as one is ready to learn and adapt to changes in life

By Jessa I

Nov 21, 2020

This course made me realize that having a successful career path is not linear. Instead, we should invest in broadening our skillset.

By Heather A

Aug 19, 2020

The information was timely and valuable. It was presented in a way that made it easy for me to understand and complete.

By Allison M

Dec 23, 2020

Very well organized, well presented, and tons of practical advice. One of the best courses I've taken.

By Stephane E

Dec 9, 2020

Relevant course on Career development. I've obtain many actionable items from the course.

By Tarun S

Feb 4, 2021

Great course. I found it very relevant for me. 4.3 was my favourite lecture

By Gaurav G

Jul 1, 2020

Wonderful course.Very well taught and have up to the mark information.

By Sabina G

Nov 4, 2021

Very professionally, clearly, and amiably given!!

By YEO T L

Dec 29, 2020

GOOD PROGRAMS FOR NEW GRADUATES JOBS OR A CAREER

By Mohannad A

May 30, 2020

This is a great course. Thank you very much

By QAMURANE

Jun 26, 2020

I have learned so much during this course

By Dr. S M

Jun 21, 2020

Great course. Amazing faculty

By Francos G S A

Dec 27, 2020

wonderful new information

By Snehal S T

Sep 20, 2020

Learning was very useful.

By Lucille H

Aug 18, 2020

Very insightful guidance.

By Md. A A R

Nov 19, 2020

Very Very Helpful Course

By Lorena P

Sep 24, 2020

Excellent. Great course

