BD
Oct 18, 2020
The knowledge acquired in this course has given me great insights, it's really never too late to build a successful career path as long as one is ready to learn and adapt to changes in life
J
Nov 20, 2020
This course made me realize that having a successful career path is not linear. Instead, we should invest in broadening our skillset.
By Gilbert C•
Jan 4, 2020
Good but very basic introduction to career planning you could get from most books on the market. It's a holistic course that incorporates modules on career planning, networking, applying for jobs and how to fit into work culture, which are all important to to getting and keeping a job. However, given the title I was hoping to get a more in-depth lesson at just the career planning stage. The course is also primarily built for corporate jobs, which may or may not be pertinent to you.
By Ana B R•
Mar 22, 2020
Very insightful, with up-to-date content and practical approach. I don't feel I spent time studying lot's of theory that I wouldn't use on real-work situation. On the contrary, while I was running through the course content, lot's of ideas pumped out my mind and I can't wait to start applying this new ideas.
By Don M•
Jul 1, 2021
Most career development courses seem to have an emphasise on resume writing and personal branding which requires you to know what you want. This course not only helps you figure that part out, it starts with the depth of what skills are needed in the world and why. Very insightful information!
By Bernard D V•
Mar 15, 2020
Some nice advices about career management, mostly within the corporate world. A lot of good recommendations and ideas. If you want to learn how to differentiate yourself with some simple advices (from job search to promotion in a workplace), this course is for you.
By Onkar G•
Jul 25, 2020
its a best course to me .learn to best career.we learn lot of valuable things.
By SIRAJUM M•
Aug 15, 2020
NOW I CAN CHOOSE GOOD CAREER FOR LIFE
By Shijia H•
Jan 18, 2022
Very clear and comprehensive content delivered in an engaging approach. A clear structure filled with concrete examples to teach different skills and concepts, also has a good diversity and inclusion perspective. This lays the foundation for my ongoing career exploration, will definitely recommend this to people.
By S. A•
Feb 19, 2021
A very informative and important life skill that's usually forgotten in our life .This course has helped me identify on how to build a successful career and how to evaluate myself in different fields in ones life
By Belinda M D•
Oct 19, 2020
By Jessa I•
Nov 21, 2020
By Heather A•
Aug 19, 2020
The information was timely and valuable. It was presented in a way that made it easy for me to understand and complete.
By Allison M•
Dec 23, 2020
Very well organized, well presented, and tons of practical advice. One of the best courses I've taken.
By Stephane E•
Dec 9, 2020
Relevant course on Career development. I've obtain many actionable items from the course.
By Tarun S•
Feb 4, 2021
Great course. I found it very relevant for me. 4.3 was my favourite lecture
By Gaurav G•
Jul 1, 2020
Wonderful course.Very well taught and have up to the mark information.
By Sabina G•
Nov 4, 2021
Very professionally, clearly, and amiably given!!
By YEO T L•
Dec 29, 2020
GOOD PROGRAMS FOR NEW GRADUATES JOBS OR A CAREER
By Mohannad A•
May 30, 2020
This is a great course. Thank you very much
By QAMURANE•
Jun 26, 2020
I have learned so much during this course
By Dr. S M•
Jun 21, 2020
Great course. Amazing faculty
By Francos G S A•
Dec 27, 2020
wonderful new information
By Snehal S T•
Sep 20, 2020
Learning was very useful.
By Lucille H•
Aug 18, 2020
Very insightful guidance.
By Md. A A R•
Nov 19, 2020
Very Very Helpful Course
By Lorena P•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent. Great course