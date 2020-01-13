MA
May 15, 2022
Amazing course on making career decisions ! Great mentor and helpful peers. Had a wonderful time pursuing this course. Learnt a lot which I did not knew before joining this course. Thank you all.
KS
May 19, 2021
I loved this course! As a young professional, this course really helped me think about new ways to approach my career choices and provided great tips to help pursue what I truly want to do.
By Pip C•
Jan 13, 2020
After module 2, to submit your assignment, you have to upgrade and pay, without this step it is not possible to continue the course.
By Lina H•
Jan 21, 2020
The course is interesting but Each video is a bit long. The problem is her explanation is hard to understand. She talks for so long about her, then her family and then blah blah blah, then into theory and at the end, end with no conclusion (no coherence). I go confused most of time. Sometimes she uses unnecessary technical words.
By Dilek A K•
May 23, 2021
I think about what I learned and how I felt during the course. Obviously, this course was very informative for me. I gained insight into my own career. Also, as a consultant, I am thinking of using this course material in career counseling to my clients. First of all, I liked the way the lessons were taught. I think the lessons are considered quite global. The existence of different language options, the use of visuals, video, listening, reading, writing and note-taking methods make learning easier. Participants' evaluation of each other was also a good reflection tool. On the other hand, language options can be expanded. This will further globalize the course.
I learned about a lot about myself through the course material. First of all, I learned to have an insight into my choices in life. There are many ways to gain insight into my life history right now. For example: Test out options, look ahead, maintain relationships, little personal sacrifice, intrinsic motivation. These methods are essential for a good career plan.
Secondly, in my career, I realized that my brain could play some fooling on me. Until now I was a psychological counselor working in schools. The thought that I can only be successful in schools may be a delusion in my brain. This may be a kind of vividness bias. After all, teaching and being a student are things I've known since my childhood. I am just discovering academics. I decided to go on this discovery.
Third, I saw a relationship between success, identity consanance, and habitus. People can sometimes decide according to their emotions and sometimes according to their logic. I think the common side of success in every situation is the result of identity consanance in the situation experienced. There may be dissonances on the way to human identity consanance. These dissonances can sometimes be positive and sometimes negative. The important thing is to come out with dissonances and use it to their advantage. Moreover, habits also affect success. Habitus such as being late for appointments, delaying things to do, not being open to new pleasures, and being prejudiced in human relations prevent success.
Fourth, I focused on the relationship between my skills and my personal projects. The recommended books on the subject were good for me. So, some skills I have that oral and written communications, critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, leadhership, professionalism and work ethic, global and interculturel fluency. But I don't think I'm very good about career management and digital technologies. Thanks to this course, my career management skill is better. On digital technologies, I have to work a lot.
Fifth, I learned to create a mind map like the example of Tamara. These include mind map de skills, inluences, core projects and key experiences. Chaos theory and the interview with Barbara Oakley also broadened my perspective. As a result, when I look at my mind map my core personal project is this: My core personal project is to produce my own theory in social sciences and to publish a useful and permanent publication for humanity. There are many theories in psychological counseling. All very special and important. But all of them have some incomplete and criticized ones. If I can form my own theory, I think it will make a serious contribution to the psychological counseling literature. This core personal project requires deliberative practice rather than a craftsman mindset. I hope I can make this happen at some point in my career.
By Srinivasan V•
Jun 9, 2020
Very interesting insights on Career Choices. This course gives an opportunity for individuals to introspect and understand where they stand in their World of Work. I would recommend this course for all young professionals who get a feeling that they are not getting the best out of their professional lives. The course does not provide any solutions but does provide some pointers towards
By Maram•
Nov 27, 2018
I don't know why I didn't watch this before! This was an excellent course, it answers so many questions, and made it clear to make a career decision. If you feel confused, and don't know what to do next this course is for you.
By Kerry H•
Apr 23, 2019
A really fascinating and useful course - it has not only helped me to start asking myself some of the right questions, but to step back and reflect on / assess some of the less conscious influences that got me to where I am and break down the actions I need to take to move myself forward in a more conscious and meaningful way. I haven't worked out exactly what is next, but I have some great tools to work with and in particular, I am finding the Design Thinking concepts to be a great mechanism for applying system 2 thinking (interestingly, not my first time using this approach, but applying it to 'me' is a whole new direction!). I also loved the overlaps into thinking about how we learn and mindset. Further, I see linkages into positive psychology/wellbeing.
By Rawikan K•
Dec 13, 2018
I am so lucky that I found this course and decided to enroll. It is a life-changing course that one could learn from. Dr. Sharon provides the knowledge from different perspectives not limited only in the filed of psychology but also sociology as well, so it makes this course so valuable and important for people to understand how people make their career decisions or how they define their success in life.
By Shubham S•
May 3, 2020
The Course is really Insightful and Interesting, it helped me analyze my inner potentials and how one can turn there passion into a Profession. It has a blend of both theoretical and Practical approach towards ones career development.
By ilke ö•
Feb 2, 2021
Dear Ms.,
I did not expect that much different perspectives and motives on career decision making behaviour. The entire course has fulfilled my expectations and now I know some great books to read. Thank you!
Sincerely,
İlke Begüm Ögel
By Srijani R•
Apr 28, 2021
Loved how each of the modules had certain practice questions to delve deeper into our thinking and understand the process that goes behind our decision making.
By Cristela W L M•
Apr 23, 2021
Totally relatable whatever transition you are in right now! This explains your career and what influences your decision as well as how you can improve them.
By jimmy c•
Feb 2, 2019
Very very insightful and thought provoking, really helps to open my mind to the career decisions that I make and will make in the future. Highly recommended
By Chuks-Osuji C•
Jun 22, 2020
This course impacted greatly in me. I learnt a lot that can help anyone in life from this course. It is a really nice and helpful course,
By Jen C•
May 20, 2021
This course is extremely beneficial for students entering college or are currently in college discovering a career path that suits them.
By Ketmany V•
Dec 9, 2020
This course helps me find out more about myself and my values to make the right decision in career.
By Opufou O J•
Jul 1, 2020
THE COURSE HAS REMINDED ME ABOUT PROCEDURES AND DECISIONS TO MAKE WHEN CHOOSING A CAREER
By Anna Y•
Nov 2, 2020
Very nice course :) I enjoyed the exercises/assessments, because they make you think
By Okpe J O•
Jun 30, 2020
this is a great course
By mofeyisope o•
Jun 30, 2020
such a great course
By Annika D•
Jul 6, 2019
helpful first step
By Wisam A•
Jun 1, 2021
I think this course is good for young people. Who want to get into colleague or are about to graduate. For others, I think the last section is the only useful section, other sections should be known for you.
There are good ideas but compared to the length of the course they should not take more than 25% of the time.
By Ulvi A•
Apr 27, 2021
By Evguenia L•
May 17, 2021
I've had a great experience with this course, thanks to which I feel very motivated and ready to take action towards my life goals. The information was well structured and precise. I'm not a student and have been thinking about a career change for a while. I can say with a 100% certainty that this course suits not only young people who aren't sure about their career choice but also adults who are entering the stage in life when they are thinking what is next and how to improve their quality of living. Thank you for great insights and a push to analyze and act!
By Dean P•
May 12, 2022
Great course! I found the course videos and essays to be helpful in focusing what I care about. I learned about how to get myself out in the world around my interests. Or at least I understand better how to do this process. I learned that even taking small steps is enough. I don't need to have all the answers right away. I can act, create, reach out to people, and the larger answers will come in time. As long as I commit to the process, then I am moving forward into my new direction. Well worth it!
By Jillian N•
Oct 5, 2020
Absolutely wonderful! The instructor speaks clearly and at a nice, easy pace which makes it simple to follow. The course includes interesting introspective activities with tools for effective decision-making which teach students to consider all influences, interests, values, and any other crucial components when making decisions. I've learned so much more about myself and my career development path by taking this course. I'm grateful to have found such a great gem!