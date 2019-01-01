Computer Vision Guided Projects using Keras

Classification with Transfer Learning in Keras
Image Classification with CNNs using Keras
Deploy Models with TensorFlow Serving and Flask
Create Custom Layers in Keras
Creating Custom Callbacks in Keras
Siamese Network with Triplet Loss in Keras
Understanding Deepfakes with Keras
What is Keras?
Keras is an incredibly powerful but simple to use API built on top of TensorFlow. Because of its ease of use, Keras is often used for rapid prototyping — imagine being able to train and test a model with just a few lines of code! It is also possible to deploy models trained with Keras in production usually by saving the models in TensorFlow's SavedModel format.
Keras is very flexible and lends itself really well to all kinds of machine learning tasks.
What is computer vision?
Computer vision is a very broad field of computer science that attempts to automate a variety of visual tasks that humans can do. For example, humans can identify and localize various objects in given images — this task is called object detection. In recent years, deep learning, particularly using convolutional neural networks (CNN), has been more and more effective in solving these computer vision tasks.
What is a Guided Project?
A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.
