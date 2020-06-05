Basic Image Classification with TensorFlow
708 ratings
16,921 already enrolled
Create, train and evaluate a neural network in TensorFlow
Understand the basics of neural networks
Solve classification problems with neural networks
708 ratings
16,921 already enrolled
Create, train and evaluate a neural network in TensorFlow
Understand the basics of neural networks
Solve classification problems with neural networks
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and use it to solve a basic image classification problem. By the end of this project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a Neural Network model that will be able to predict digits from hand-written images with a high degree of accuracy. You also will have learned the fundamentals of neural networks, TensorFlow, and Keras. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Encode the labels
Understand neural networks
Preprocess image examples
Create a neural network model
Train the model to fit the dataset
Evaluate the model
Visualize the predictions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MAAug 26, 2020
A very simple, smart and effective course on Image Classification with Tensorflow. The Instrucor for this course was outstanding. This course will help me a lot in future.
by AAJun 8, 2020
really informative & simple explanations. Increases your confidence in applying the techniques.
by NNJun 19, 2020
Gives sufficient knowledge to understand and start learning TensorFlow
by MGJun 5, 2020
The following course helps me a lot on understanding neural network basics with a simple dataset.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.