In this 90-min long project-based course you will learn how to use Tensorflow to construct neural network models. Specifically, we will design, execute, and evaluate a neural network model to help a retail company with their marketing campaign by classifying images of clothing items into 10 different categories. Throughout this course, you will learn how to use Tensorflow to build and analyze neural neural networks that can perform multi-label classification for applications in image recognition. You will also be able to identify and adapt the main components of neural networks as well as evaluate the performance of different models and implement measures to improve their accuracy. At the end of the project, you will be able to design and implement convolutional neural networks helping a retail store with their targeted ad campaign, and the models can be easily adapted for self-driving cars, computer-assisted medical diagnosis, etc.
CNNs with TensorFlow: Basics of Machine Learning
Taught in English
Adapt the main components of neural networks: inputs, layers, weights, and activation functions according to the specific application.
Use TensorFlow and Keras to design, implement, and adapt convolutional neural networks for image recognition tasks.
Evaluate neural network models and measure their accuracy, modify the parameters of the model if needed to improve its accuracy.
Understand the main components of neural networks in machine learning
Train your first neural network for image classification
Improve neural network accuracy through hidden layers and different optimizers
Practice Activity: Fine tune a neural network and improve its accuracy
Visualize training data and performance of the model
Create a convolutional neural network with Conv2D and MaxPooling2D
Reduce overfitting with BatchNormalization, Dropout, and L2 regularization
Practice Activity: Create alternative neural network models to reduce overfitting
CIFAR-10 Classification Challenge
Basic familiarity with Python. In particular, importing libraries, defining variables, arrays, functions, and classes, and creating plots.
