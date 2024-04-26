Advanced data analysts deepen their expertise in data analysis by integrating methodologies like statistics, math, programming, and machine learning. They take on more leadership and management responsibilities, advising teams on data-driven recommendations.

Furthering your career as a data analyst means taking on tasks like building regression and other statistical models to interpret data. You’ll create more elaborate data visualizations, using tools to convey complex data so that it tells a compelling story. While it is not required, you might decide to pursue a graduate degree in data analytics or data science to demonstrate your dedication to professional development.

Advance in your data analyst career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does a senior data analyst make? ‎ Senior data analysts make an average annual base salary of $112,638, according to Glassdoor. These roles typically require five years of experience. Salaries only go up as you advance, so a data analytics manager makes an average base salary of $126,134**. Glassdoor. “Senior Data Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-data-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm.” Accessed February 5, 2024. **Glassdoor. “Data Analytics Manager Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/principal-user-experience-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,34.htm.” Accessed February 5, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What does a senior data analyst do? ‎ At all levels, data analysts are responsible for making sense of complex data and presenting them to inform business decisions. Senior data analysts use advanced software tools and methodologies, such as statistics, machine learning models, and business intelligence tools to collect, clean, and analyze data—much like a data scientist does. They might take on mentoring junior-level analysts or lead teams to guide business strategies. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a senior data analyst? ‎ To advance into senior data analyst roles, you’ll want to demonstrate strong skills and efficiency in cleaning, sorting, modeling, interpreting, and presenting complex data. Senior data analysts can communicate insights to non-technical stakeholders and collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive business decisions. Continue to build these skills—many who start as junior data analysts can advance into senior roles as they gain experience. ‎