Advance Your Data Analyst Career

As an advanced data analyst, you’ll lead complex data analysis and complete them with accuracy and efficiency. The resources below can help you develop the right skills to advance as a data analyst.

4 Data Analyst Career Paths: Your Guide to Leveling Up

Getting a job as a data analyst can open up a variety of exciting career paths, including data science, management, consulting, or specialization.

April 16, 2021

7 Popular Data Analytics Certifications: Your 2024 Guide

Whether you’re just getting started or are already established, obtaining a certification or certificate in data analytics can help you reach your professional goals. 

May 11, 2022

How to Build a Data Analyst Portfolio: Tips for Success

Learn how to build a winning data analytics portfolio, even with no prior job experience.

May 6, 2021

Health Care Data Analyst: Career Guide and How to Become One

Data analytics and health care are industries in high demand, so it’s no surprise that combining the two can lead to a fulfilling and well-paid career. Here’s what you need to know to become a health care data analyst.

September 21, 2022

What Does a Business Data Analyst Do? 2024 Career Guide

Business data analysts use the data analysis process to advance their company's business goals.

March 25, 2022

What Does a Cryptanalyst Do? 2024 Career Guide

Learn about what it means to be a professional codebreaker and how to get started in this cybersecurity role.

August 17, 2021

What Does a Business Data Analyst Do? 2024 Career Guide

Business data analysts use the data analysis process to advance their company's business goals.

March 25, 2022

Grow your data analysis expertise

How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Learn how much you can expect to make as a data analyst, with tips to boost your salary.

June 24, 2021

15 Data Analyst Interview Questions and Answers

Enter your data analyst interview with confidence by preparing with these 15 interview questions.

June 4, 2021

What Degree Do I Need to Become a Data Analyst?

Do you need a degree to become a data analyst? If so, which one? Learn these answers and more.

May 6, 2021

Data Analyst vs. Business Analyst: What’s the Difference?

Learn how data analysts and business analysts work with data to drive better business decisions (and find out which might be a better career fit for you).

April 16, 2021

7 In-Demand Data Analyst Skills to Get You Hired in 2024

Transitioning to a career in data analytics can mean stable employment in a high-paying industry once you have the right skills.

April 16, 2021

How to Become a Data Analyst (with or Without a Degree)

If you enjoy working with numbers and solving puzzles, a career as a data analyst could be a good fit.

April 16, 2021

Data Analyst vs. Data Scientist: What’s the Difference?

Both data analysts and data scientists work with data, but they do so in different ways.

March 30, 2021

What Is a Business Intelligence Analyst? Making Data-Driven Business Decisions

Business intelligence analysts use data to help businesses navigate decisions. Once you have the necessary skills, there are several paths you can take to become one.

February 22, 2021

What Does a Data Analyst Do? Your 2024 Career Guide

A data analyst gathers, cleans, and studies data sets to help solve problems. Here's how you can start on a path to become one.

December 16, 2020

Advanced data analysts deepen their expertise in data analysis by integrating methodologies like statistics, math, programming, and machine learning. They take on more leadership and management responsibilities, advising teams on data-driven recommendations.

Furthering your career as a data analyst means taking on tasks like building regression and other statistical models to interpret data. You’ll create more elaborate data visualizations, using tools to convey complex data so that it tells a compelling story. While it is not required, you might decide to pursue a graduate degree in data analytics or data science to demonstrate your dedication to professional development.

Advance in your data analyst career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

