Entry-Level Analyst Jobs, Salaries, and Skills to Get Hired

Use this guide to learn what you need to start your career as an analyst. Find examples of entry-level analyst jobs, see what different fields in analysis are paying, and set a pathway for your education and skills to land your first job.
Analytics is an essential part of the success and efficiency of a company, and analysts are the people who make relevant data valuable to their workplace. Analysts use a wide range of skills in data collection, business knowledge, communication, and technical abilities to present and implement their analytical recommendations. This guide provides a helpful overview of the skills, education, and experience you will need to land your first job as an entry-level analyst.
An analyst is an essential person in an organization tasked with researching and evaluating information to seek methods to improve processes and efficiency. A company relies on an analyst’s excellent communication skills to work with different departments and to present their data and solutions understandably.
As an analyst, you will play a crucial role in increasing your organization's productivity. The projects within this role typically follow a format of research, analyzing data, presenting findings, and implementing strategies for improved company performance. Tasks involved with this process can include:
Communicating with coworkers across departments to gather data on business functions
Creating methods for obtaining data, such as surveys and discussion groups
Organizing and analyzing collected data
Generating proposals and plans for changes to operations
Presenting proposals to various levels of management
Producing reports from data obtained
Assisting different levels of business with enacting changes
Assessing the effectiveness of the implemented plan
To become an analyst, prepare yourself with a combination of education, experience, and technical skills. Many companies list a bachelor’s degree as a requirement for candidacy, emphasizing finance, business, and accounting as the preferred fields of study. These concentrations provide a solid foundation for the types of assignments you will work on as an analyst.
While earning your undergraduate degree, completing an internship can provide helpful experience toward your career path. Internships offer professional exposure to the tasks and duties of an analyst and allow you to develop skills in a business setting.
Expanding your proficiency with technology is highly advised for the analytical profession. The role of an analyst is continuously more involved with the use of technical programs for obtaining, organizing, and presenting data.
If you are already in the workforce and interested in gaining experience as an analyst, seek opportunities within your company to volunteer for projects that will provide relevant analytical training. These projects can give you exposure to the role, make you a more significant asset to your company, and add a favorable component to your consideration as a candidate when a position opens up within the organization.
As you gain experience, keep a portfolio of the work you create to boost your strength as an applicant when applying for a position. Proof of the work you're capable of doing can give a prospective employer additional confidence that you are the right candidate for the job.
A key to landing an entry-level job as an analyst is having the right combination of education and skills to perform the job. Business, accounting, marketing, and finance degrees provide frameworks in relevant fields and are often listed as the preferred degrees for analytical job postings. Add skills in computer programming to your resume to help you become a versatile candidate with the aptitude to excel at your position.
Additional certifications for technical skills can significantly enhance your likelihood of obtaining a job in analytics. Many companies require candidates with specific technical proficiencies like SQL, Python, and MS products. Build credentials needed for an analytical career with the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate on Coursera, which offers training in Microsoft Excel, Python Programming, SQL, and DataViz.
Networking is one of the best ways to land a job in your dream career successfully. According to CNBC, estimations conclude somewhere between 50 and 80 percent of jobs are filled through networking [1]. Connections made through people you already know, college mentors, classmates, or coworkers during internships can be valuable in getting your resume in front of the right people.
An internship is a great way to gain work experience in an analyst role before starting your career in the field. Many companies offer internships for college students—during the school year and summer—that provide valuable real-life work experience. This exposure to the job can equip you with additional information to help you determine what career path you would enjoy most as an analyst.
As an analyst, you can work in various capacities and fields of concentration across a broad range of businesses. Below are examples of different types of entry-level analytical roles.
Average salary: $55,422 [2]
This position is for an entry-level candidate who has skills in data analysis, web analytics, and marketing platforms. As a support member of a digital marketing team, a junior analyst is responsible for gathering data connected to market conditions, designing strategic marketing plans, and implementing digital and email marketing campaigns. A background in marketing, communication, business, or data analytics is recommended. Analysts should have strong research skills and experience with Excel, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and Google Analytics.
Average salary: $79,812 [3]
This role requires advanced technical and cloud-network abilities. An analyst will be responsible for the monitoring and analysis of network traffic and security. A successful analyst will write threat and incident reports, create security strategies, and identify security gaps within a system. As a team's junior member, they will work under the supervision of a senior analyst until significant skills and experience are established. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems, or related fields is required.
Average salary: $54,834 [4]
A principal task of a data management analyst is to collect, analyze, and organize data into reports for presentation. These reports are designed to aid a business in increasing its performance. Preferred education for this role includes a bachelor’s degree in an analytical field such as mathematics, statistics, finance, computer science, or engineering.
Average salary: $59,683 [5]
A junior research analyst focuses on the qualitative and quantitative analysis of investment markets and strategies. Analysts must effectively communicate their findings to a broader team of investors, financial officers, and business leaders. An excellent academic record and knowledge of finance are highly recommended.
Average salary: $48,954 [6]
A customer support analyst is skilled in data management, research, scalable processes, and client and product advocacy. Areas of focus in this role include the customer experience, company profit margins, and sales. A customer support analyst should have strong technical skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, statistics software training, and customer service experience.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the 2021 median income of jobs with the minimum educational requirement of a bachelor’s degree in the analytics field as follows:
Budget analyst: $79,940 [7]
Computer systems analyst: $99,270 [8]
Financial analyst: $81,410 [9]
Information security analyst: $102,600 [10]
Management analyst: $93,000 [11]
Operations research analyst: $82,360 [12]
The outlook for job growth from 2020 to 2030 in the areas of the analytical field, such as computer systems and finance, is steady with the national average [8, 9]. Certain specialties like operations research and information security have strong growth rates of up to 33 percent [10, 12].
If you’re interested in further development of your skills and career advancement, you can broaden the scope of your abilities and elevate your expertise with an online course or Professional Certificate. Advance towards your next promotion by strengthening your management abilities with courses like The Manager’s Toolkit and Foundations of Project Management.
Start now on the path to getting a job as an analyst with one of the many courses and certificates available on Coursera. Sharpen your technical talents and complete a Professional Certificate, such as the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, designed to help you prepare for an entry-level job within six months.
