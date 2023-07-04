In this project, you’ll help a recruitment agency improve its job vacancy sourcing by using Python’s web-scraping capabilities to extract job postings from multiple sites.
Scrape and analyze data analyst job requirements with Python
Increase the efficiency of job vacancy sourcing
Improve the quality of job vacancy sourcing
Gain a competitive advantage
About this Project
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Import required libraries
Generate a URL with a function
Extract the Job Data from a single job posting card
Define the main function
