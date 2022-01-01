- R Programming
- Marketing Analytics
- Presentation
- Marketing Performance Measurement And Management
- Data Analysis
- Business Analytics
- Market Segmentation
- Customer Lifetime Value
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization
Unveil Critical Insights. Start making efficient, profitable, data-driven business decisions.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Designed for those already in the industry.
Designed for those already in the industry.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of strategic business analytics
Who is this course for?
Foundations of marketing analytics
Who is this course for?
Case studies in business analytics with ACCENTURE
Who is this course for ?
Capstone: Create Value from Open Data
The Capstone project is an individual assignment.
Offered by
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Strategic Business Analytics Specialization?
How often is each course in the Specialization offered?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Strategic Business Analytics Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Strategic Business Analytics Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.