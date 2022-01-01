About this Specialization

10,225 recent views
This specialization is designed for students, business analysts, and data scientists who want to apply statistical knowledge and techniques to business contexts. We recommend that you have some background in statistics, R or another programming language, and familiarity with databases and data analysis techniques such as regression, classification, and clustering.We’ll cover a wide variety of analytics approaches in different industry domains. You’ll engage in hands-on case studies in real business contexts: examples include predicting and forecasting events, statistical customer segmentation, and calculating customer scores and lifetime value. We’ll also teach you how to take these analyses and effectively present them to stakeholders so your business can take action. The third course and the Capstone Project are designed in partnership with Accenture, one of the world’s best-known consulting, technology services, and outsourcing companies. You’ll learn about applications in a wide variety of sectors, including media, communications, public service,etc. By the end of this specialization, you’ll be able to use statistical techniques in R to develop business intelligence insights, and present them in a compelling way to enable smart and sustainable business decisions. You’ll earn a Specialization Certificate from one of the world’s leading business schools and learn from two of Europe’s leading professors in business analytics and marketing.
Advanced Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Foundations of strategic business analytics

Foundations of marketing analytics

Case studies in business analytics with ACCENTURE

Capstone: Create Value from Open Data

Offered by

ESSEC Business School

