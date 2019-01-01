Professor at ESSEC Business School
Arnaud De Bruyn is Professor of Marketing at ESSEC Business School. His research interests, teaching experience and consulting practice are at the frontier of marketing analytics and information technologies, particularly in the domains of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Database and Interactive Marketing, and Customer Targeting. Arnaud De Bruyn is also Affiliated Faculty at the Institute for the Study of Business Markets (Penn State University) for the B2B Customer Analytics Program.
He is the co-author of the book Principles of Marketing Engineering, and chief designer of Marketing Engineering for Excel, a software suite used by more than 80 top business schools to teach hands-on marketing analytics concepts to about 7,000 business students every year.
In terms of research and publications, his work has been published in Marketing Science, Management Science, Information Systems Research, International Journal of Research in Marketing (best paper award), and a few others. He is a member of the editorial review board of International Journal of Research in Marketing (IJRM) and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Finally, Arnaud de Bruyn has a 15-year consulting experience in direct and interactive marketing.