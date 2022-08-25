Your Guide to Data Science Certifications in 2022

In 2022, big data is becoming increasingly prevalent among companies of all sizes. There is a huge need for data scientists who use tools to create the processes and algorithms that make it possible for data analysts to make sense of all that data.
To become a data scientist, or to get any job in data science, it is a good idea to get a data science certification. A certification (or certificate) will provide you with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed as a data scientist.
Data scientists are among the top three jobs in America, according to Glassdoor [1]. The World Economic Forum’s 2020 Future of Jobs Report lists data analysts and scientists as number one for increasing demand across industries [2].
Read on to learn whether a data science certification is worth it, how to choose one, and a few programs to choose from.
Certifications and certificates are not the same, though they sound similar. Certificates, such as IBM’s Data Science Professional Certificate, serve as learning material and proof that an individual has completed a training or educational course. Certifications, such as those obtained through DASCA, are globally recognized credential programs that involve taking and passing a standardized exam.
Further, data science differs from data analytics in that data analysts make sense of existing data, while data scientists develop new processes and systems to capture and organize the data for analysts. Data science certificates provide learners with distinct skills such as Python and SQL, data analysis, data visualization, and the ability to build machine learning models.
Read more: Your Guide to Data Science Careers (+ How to Get Started)
You might be wondering whether certification is necessary to get a job in data science. According to a survey, 75 percent of Google Career Certificate graduates in the US reported an improvement in their career trajectory, such as a new job, promotion, or raise) within six months of completing their certificate [3].
The truth is that if you’re looking for a credential to add to your resume, then a professional certificate is not necessarily going to land you that coveted job. But what you do need are the skills often gained by completing a certification program.
Data scientists need to know statistical analysis and computing, machine learning, data analysis, data visualization, mathematics, and programming. On top of that, they are more likely to be hired if they are familiar with the tools and libraries a data scientist uses on a daily basis.
Certificates can help you learn these skills in a comprehensive, logical fashion.
In job interviews, you’ll be asked questions that test your skills and how well you are able to communicate how you would solve problems or build predictive analytics models.
According to Zippia, 51 percent of data scientists hold a bachelor’s degree and 34 percent hold a master’s degree [4]. Increasingly, especially in the technology industry, it is possible to jump into a data scientist role with enough hands-on experience and skills even if you don’t have a formal degree.
Once you’ve determined that pursuing a data science certification is right for you, here’s how to find the right one.
You’ll want to consider things like:
Skills learned: What skills will I learn? Does this program consist of more hands-on applied learning, or is it more theoretical? Are these skills aligned to a specific career pathway, industry, or tool?
Cost: How much does it cost? Is it worth it for me at this point in my career?
Qualifications or requirements: What do I need to enroll in this program? Do I need a bachelor’s degree?
Time: How long is the program? Is it flexible? Is it online or in-person?
Reviews: What do people rate the program? What is the overall score? Do reviewers think the certification is worthwhile?
These questions should help guide your search for the data science certification that aligns with your career goals.
These are a few of the top rated data science certificate programs that Coursera offers.
The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares those with no prior experience for entry-level data scientist positions. Through 10 courses that take approximately 11 months to complete, learners develop an understanding of data science methodology as well as skills through hands-on projects like predicting housing prices, random album generator, and best classifier model. According to survey results, 28 percent of learners started a new career after completing this specialization.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 per month by subscription on Coursera.
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in data science & ML. Build data science skills, learn Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. No degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(56,800 ratings)
118,215 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 11 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Mining, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio, Methodology, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Ipython, Cloud Databases, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL, Predictive Modelling, Data Visualization (DataViz), Model Selection, Data Virtualization, Plotly, Matplotlib, Python Libraries, regression, Hierarchical Clustering, K-Means Clustering, Jupyter Notebook
Google Cloud’s specialization From Data to Insights with Google Cloud is a flexible, accelerated online course that teaches learners how to derive insights through data analysis and visualization specifically with Google Cloud. The program consists of four courses that cover data loading, querying, schema modeling, optimizing performance, and query pricing. It can be completed in five months or less.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 per month by subscription on Coursera.
specialization
Learn Data Analysis that Scales. Learn how to query and process petabytes of data in seconds
4.7
(3,646 ratings)
41,092 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Bigquery, Machine Learning, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Computing
Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares learners for entry-level data analytics positions. These roles are needed in industries as wide ranging as technology, retail, banking, agriculture, and government. Through eight courses that take approximately six months to complete, students gain an understanding of the practices and processes a junior or associate data analyst needs to know.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 per month by subscription on Coursera.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(71,831 ratings)
1,010,486 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
IBM’s Introduction to Data Science Specialization is a shorter, beginner-friendly version of the Data Science Professional Certificate. It omits the courses that dive into data analysis, data visualization, and machine learning with Python, but covers the tools, methodology, and SQL knowledge. If you’re looking specifically for the basics then this can be a good option for you.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 per month by subscription on Coursera.
specialization
Launch your career in data science. Gain foundational data science skills to prepare for a career or further advanced learning in data science.
4.7
(11,187 ratings)
69,689 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Cloud Databases, Python Programming, SQL, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Mining, Github, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio, Methodology, Ipython
The Data Science Graduate Certificate from University of Colorado Boulder is different from the other four professional certificates which are offered by companies. This program is a pathway toward obtaining a master’s in data science. Over the course of six to nine months, this certificate requires taking 12 credits, during which learners will gain interdisciplinary skills in data science, statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning that will prepare them for a data science career.
Requirements: There are no formal prerequisites, but you are recommended to have prior knowledge of basic mathematics (calculus and linear algebra) and computer programming (Python and R).
Cost: The certificate requires 12 credits, each of which is $667 for a total of $8,004.
Start learning data science today with a free trial. IBM’s Data Science Professional Certificate strongly emphasizes applied learning—so you’ll be able to add Jupyter, GitHub, R Studio, and Watson Studio into your data scientist toolkit.
1. Glassdoor. “50 Best Jobs in America for 2022, https://www.glassdoor.com/List/Best-Jobs-in-America-LST_KQ0,20.htm.” Accessed on August 17, 2022.
2. World Economic Forum. “The Future of Jobs Report 2020, https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2020.pdf.” Accessed on August 17, 2022.
3. Coursera. “Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, https://www.coursera.org/professional-certificates/google-data-analytics.” Accessed on August 17, 2022.
4. Zippia. “Data Scientist Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/data-scientist-jobs/education/.” Accessed on August 17, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.