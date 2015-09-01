About this Specialization

11,386 recent views
Want to know how to query and process petabytes of data in seconds? Curious about data analysis that scales automatically as your data grows? Welcome to the Data Insights course! This four-course accelerated online specialization teaches course participants how to derive insights through data analysis and visualization using the Google Cloud Platform. The courses feature interactive scenarios and hands-on labs where participants explore, mine, load, visualize, and extract insights from diverse Google BigQuery datasets. The courses also cover data loading, querying, schema modeling, optimizing performance, query pricing, and data visualization. This specialization is intended for the following participants: ● Data Analysts, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence professionals ● Cloud Data Engineers who will be partnering with Data Analysts to build scalable data solutions on Google Cloud Platform To get the most out of this specialization, we recommend participants have some proficiency with ANSI SQL. >>> By enrolling in this specialization you agree to the Qwiklabs Terms of Service as set out in the FAQ and located at: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Exploring ​and ​Preparing ​your ​Data with BigQuery

4.7
stars
3,084 ratings
451 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights

4.6
stars
1,583 ratings
156 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery

4.7
stars
1,211 ratings
135 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Applying Machine Learning to your Data with Google Cloud

4.7
stars
1,026 ratings
107 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder