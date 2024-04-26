Advance Your Front-End Developer Career

As an advanced front-end developer, you’ll develop high-quality, creative designs, and lead coordination and strategy for your team. The resources below can help you develop the skills to advance your career.

To advance in your career as a front-end developer, you may choose to deepen your expertise in the front-end, expand into back-end or full-stack development, or take on more leadership and mentoring responsibilities.

Moving up the ladder in front-end development means improving your technical skill set so your work is consistent, intuitive, and responsive across devices. You’ll want to be a strong collaborator and systems thinker who can deliver swift, high-quality designs that align with strategic business outcomes.

As an advanced front-end developer, titles include “Lead Front-End Developer” and “Front-End Development Manager” if you pursue the management track. Others may advance from “Senior Front-End Developer” to “Staff” and then “Principal” as individual contributors.

Advance in your front-end developer career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

