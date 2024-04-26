To advance in your career as a front-end developer, you may choose to deepen your expertise in the front-end, expand into back-end or full-stack development, or take on more leadership and mentoring responsibilities.

Moving up the ladder in front-end development means improving your technical skill set so your work is consistent, intuitive, and responsive across devices. You’ll want to be a strong collaborator and systems thinker who can deliver swift, high-quality designs that align with strategic business outcomes.

As an advanced front-end developer, titles include “Lead Front-End Developer” and “Front-End Development Manager” if you pursue the management track. Others may advance from “Senior Front-End Developer” to “Staff” and then “Principal” as individual contributors.

Advance in your front-end developer career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does a senior front-end developer make? ‎ Senior front-end developers make an average annual base salary of $117,389, according to Glassdoor. These roles typically require five years of experience. Salaries only go up as you advance, so a Principal UX designer makes an average base salary of $160,220**. Glassdoor. “Senior Front End Developer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-front-end-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,26.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. **Glassdoor. “Principal Front End Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Career/Principal-Front-End-Engineer-career_KO0,28.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a senior front-end developer? ‎ To advance into senior front-end developer roles, you’ll want to demonstrate the following: Having a voice of authority on coding and design decisions, implementing successful architectures and design patterns, and teaching junior- and mid-level developers. Many junior developers advance into senior roles as they gain experience in these areas. Consider taking courses to build specific skills so you can get promoted or switch companies. ‎ Chevron Right What skills should a front-end developer have to advance in their career? ‎ Senior front-end developers should have technical expertise and continuously build their skills in programming, querying, testing, and debugging—essentially understanding the whole system. They must have the soft skills to manage stakeholders, execute a creative vision, and present their ideas to non-technical audiences. Problem solving, communication, leadership, systems design, and strategic thinking are skills you should have in your toolkit. ‎