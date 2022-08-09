Full Stack Developer Salary: Your 2022 Guide

Web developers who can work on both the front and back end of a website, web application, or computer program are valuable team members. A full stack developer salary is always competitive, including variables aspiring professionals needs to know.
Some web developers work on the front end, the UX or user experience. Others focus on the back end, or user interface (UI). Full stack developers have the skills and experience to work on both a website’s front and back end.
Competitive salaries for a full-stack software developer varies based on many factors, including location, company, job title, and experience.
Full stack developers create and maintain websites' front and back end. They often work on a team with dedicated UI and UX designers and other web developers. Some duties of a full stack developer may include:
Developing web applications, websites, or computer programs
Creating executable code for the functionality of web design elements
Coding server-side elements
Testing and maintaining web-based projects
Overseeing projects to stay within budget and optimize speed, functionality, and reliability
Collaborating with designers, web developers, and clients
Stay current with technological trends within the industry
Read more: Front End vs. Back End: Learning Skills and Tools
Technical skills
As a full-stack developer, you’ll have complex tasks that require interpersonal and technical skills. Communication skills and creativity are important because you’ll collaborate among project team members and clients and help solve problems and front-end design. Qualified full stack developers should also have mastery of web development programs such as:
JavaScript
SQL Server
Flash
CI/CD
DevOps
Angular
Azure
CSS
C#
Back End
.NET
Restful APIS
Frameworks
Node.js
Read more: What Programming Language Should I Learn?
Full stack developers work at small and large companies that often focus on computer systems design, publishing, technical or managerial consultation, and advertising or public relations. Their employer typically needs a professional who can program a server, browser, and database—as well as design an engaging user experience. They also work independently on a freelance basis or as an entrepreneur.
Some large corporations that hire full-stack developers include:
Microsoft
Capital One
Northrop Grumman
Cisco
Verizon
IBM
General Motors
According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for a full-stack developer in the US is$89,328 [1]. Earnings can vary depending on years of experience and employee benefits such as bonuses and profit sharing.
Read more: How to Negotiate Your Salary: 10 Tips to Earn More
A full-stack developer is a senior computer programmer with experience in all areas of web development. These professionals have mastered client software for developing the front end and server software for the functionality of the back end. They also have a working knowledge of popular stacks, a combination of computer programming tools for specific functions and parameters. These include:
LAMP stack
LEMP stack
MEAN stack
Django stack
Ruby on Rails
You'll be on your way to a successful full-stack developer career by learning each stack level and how they function interdependently. While many full-stack developers hold a bachelor’s degree in computer programming or a related field, many learn through online courses.
For many who want to start a full-stack developer career, learning fundamental programming languages is essential. The IBM Full Stack Developer Professional Certificate offered by IBM and Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are beginner-level courses that you can take at your own pace on Coursera.
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(1,801 ratings)
10,354 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 14 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, NoSQL, Cloud Infrastructure, Json, React (Web Framework), Node.Js, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Application development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Web Application
course
Want to take the first steps to become a Cloud Application Developer? This course will lead you through the languages and tools you will need to develop ...
4.5
(543 ratings)
36,358 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications
Larger cities often require a higher cost of living, so full-stack developers in these areas typically get paid more. The highest paying cities, along with the average annual salary, are:
San Francisco: $122,944
New York:$116,638
Los Angeles:$110,439
Chicago:$109,234
Atlanta: $105,852
Brooklyn, New York:$105,200
Austin, Texas: $104,337
Dallas, Texas:$104,914 [2]
A full stack developer’s salary in the US may depend on the amount of professional experience, and as you gain more, you’ll likely get promoted, which leads to higher earnings. The following list includes average salaries of full stack developers, job titles, and years of experience:
Full stack developer (0-1 year of experience): $108,122
Senior full stack engineer (2 years of experience): $135,509
Lead full stack engineer (5-7 years of experience)$124,015
Principal full stack engineer (8+ years of experience): $173,559
Vice-president of full stack engineering (8+ years of experience): $183,793 [3]
Full-time employees, on average, earn lower salaries but qualify for many valuable benefits, including 401(k) programs and health insurance. Some companies allow for remote work, which may also impact your salary.
A good way to increase earning potential as a full-stack developer is to master new computer languages or brush up on popular programming tools like JavaScript. Employers will often quiz candidates on their knowledge, so professional development can help instill additional confidence during important interviews.
Professional development may take the form of experiments, creating a video game design, or taking a design course. On Coursera, CalArts offers a Graphic Design Specialization that teaches the fundamentals of graphic communication. The more knowledge you have about websites' front and back ends will make you a more valuable employee and likely grant you a more lucrative full-stack developer career.
To start a career in full stack development, begin learning the skills you need to be qualified for the best jobs in the field. Aspiring web developers can start by enrolling in Introduction to Front-End Development offered by Meta on Coursera.
course
Welcome to Introduction to Front-End Development, the first course in the Meta Front-End Developer program. This course is a good place to start if you ...
4.8
(635 ratings)
28,151 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design
1. Glassdoor. “Full Stack Developer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/full-stack-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,20.htm” Accessed 24 July 2022
2. Indeed.com. “Full stack developer salary, https://www.indeed.com/career/full-stack-developer/salaries” Accessed April 16, 2022.
3. Glassdoor. “Full Stack Developer,Career Path, https://www.glassdoor.com/Career/how-to-become-principal-full-stack-engineer_KO14,43.htm.” Accessed 25 July 2022
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.