Ready to take the next step in your back-end development career? Roles in computer and information technology earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have plenty of high-paying career paths to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced back-end developer, you may begin to apply for leadership positions such as a lead software engineer, director of engineering, or senior product manager. You could also focus on an industry niche such as blockchain development or obtain the front-end development skill set to become a well-rounded full-stack developer. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced development roles and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right What kinds of jobs can you get with server-side skills? ‎ There are several job opportunities that can be pursued with server-side skills. Eight common job roles include: Web developer. Web developers utilize server-side skills to create and manage the back-end infrastructure of websites. Software engineer. Server-side skills are highly valued in software engineering roles. They develop server-side applications and systems, optimize performance, and handle data storage and retrieval. Database administrator. Database administrators specialize in managing databases, ensuring efficient data storage, retrieval, and security. They also handle database performance optimization and troubleshooting. Full-stack developer. Full-stack developers leverage server-side skills along with front-end expertise to work on both the client-side and server-side of applications, providing end-to-end development solutions. Systems administrator. Systems administrators are responsible for managing and maintaining server infrastructure, ensuring smooth operation, and addressing any technical issues. Network administrator. Server-side skills are valuable in network administration roles. They configure, monitor, and maintain servers, ensuring networks are secure and efficient. DevOps engineer. DevOps engineers utilize server-side skills to automate and streamline the software development process. They focus on improving collaboration between development and operations teams, deploying and managing applications on servers. Cloud Engineer. Server-side skills are crucial for cloud engineers who manage cloud-based platforms, applications, and infrastructure. They work with technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform to build and deploy scalable solutions. ‎ Chevron Right What skills or experience do I need to already have before learning about full-stack web development? ‎ Some of the skills and experience you may need to have to learn full-stack web development include a general understanding of the front-end development and back-end development that goes into building a website. Important skills include coding and Linux. It will also be helpful if you have some prior working knowledge of technologies such as HTML, CSS, and the scripting language of JavaScript, as well as frameworks like Angular, React, and Node.js. ‎ Chevron Right How can I improve my software development skills? ‎ Whether you're just starting in software development or looking to advance within the field, you'll find plenty of resources to fuel your learning. Here are seven ways to build your software development skills: Consume more software development content. Engage with open-source projects. Seek out a mentor. Attend conferences. Learn a popular programming language. Build more technical skills. Sharpen your workplace skills. Read more: 7 Tips for Sharpening Software Developer Skills‎

Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription Start 7-day free trial Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more

Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost

Earn certificates for learning programs you complete

A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime Start 7-day free trial

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 6, 2024.