What Is a Full-Stack Engineer? Job Description

A full-stack engineer is a high-level software engineer that works to design, test, and implement various software applications. Full-stack engineers usually possess prodigious skills and are involved in every single stage of software development. This can include architecture design, code review, performance evaluation, internal tool management, and updates. The term “full-stack” refers to the engineer’s versatility and ability to help at any stage of the software creation, including both front-end and back-end development.
Full-stack engineers have many duties. At the beginning of a project, they will typically meet with members of the software development team in order to lay out the scale and scope of the software project. After that, they will work on designing the software system architecture—also completing data structures and design patterns.
Upon the completion of the project’s planning and design, they will create the actual scalable web services, applications, and APIs. They will also create the internal software tools that go along with them.
Additionally, full-stack engineers write various high-level and low-level code, troubleshoot errors, fix bugs, identify bottlenecks, and improve the efficiency of the software. Finally, they have to be able to collaborate with the design team in order to create microservices, as well as write technical documents.
Full-stack engineers need to be master coders and should be highly skilled with all of the following computer programming languages:
HTML5
CSS
C++
JQuery
Java
Python
Rails
Ruby
Net
PHP
Knowledge of SQL and database systems is also crucial to any full-stack engineer. Most of them obtain bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering or computer science in order to obtain the skills that they need to succeed in their careers, but some are self-taught. Because full-stack engineers frequently manage teams or are required to work with others on development projects, they also need to have good communication and project management skills.
A wide variety of companies hire full-stack developers. For example, software companies commonly hire them, as well as social media companies, cybersecurity companies, and others. Considering the fact that companies in a wide variety of niches have software applications, there are jobs available in many different industries. However, it is most common for full-stack developers to work in the tech industry.
It is common for full-stack engineers to work with a variety of other coders, engineers, and designers on a software development project, and often they will be responsible for running the entire software development team. However, there are instances where a separate project manager will be in charge of that part. The exact team structure can vary significantly from company to company, but it is common for there to be at least a few engineers and designers on a software project team.
The demand for web developers such as full-stack engineers is expected to increase 13 percent between 2020 and 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [1]. This means that there should be a]higher than average job opportunities for full-stack engineers in the coming decade.
Because full-stack engineers are extremely skilled, the pay for this position tends to be on the higher side. In fact, in 2021, the average pay for a full-stack developer was $115,092 according to ZipRecruiter. The salary range for full-stack engineers is around $47,500 to $160,000 [2].
The exact salary that you can earn will depend on your experience, your skills, and the company that you are working for. If you are at the beginning of your career as a full-stack engineer, you can expect to get a salary that is on the lower side. If you are more experienced and are highly skilled, then you can expect to obtain a salary on the higher side.
The first step to starting a career as a full-stack engineer is typically to obtain a bachelor’s degree from a reputable institution in computer science or computer engineering. Doing this should give you the skills that you need in order to handle the responsibilities of a full-stack engineer.
However, you should also make sure that you gain some practical experience outside of school in order to truly master all of the programming skills that are needed to get a job as a full-stack engineer.
Once you obtain your degree, you should start applying to jobs. Hopefully, your degree will be enough to obtain an engineering job, and for many people, it is. However, if you struggle to get a job with just a degree, try gaining experience in other ways to add to your resume. This could mean building your own app, working freelance, or doing some free work for a friend. The more experience that you can get, the better.
You should also strengthen your interviewing skills and communication skills in order to optimize your chances of landing a job.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm." Accessed February 21, 2022.
2. ZipRecruiter. “Full Stack Software Engineer Salary, https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Salaries/Full-Stack-Software-Engineer-Salary." Accessed February 21, 2022.
