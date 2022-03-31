Popular Programming Languages in 2022

Let’s explore three popular coding languages and how you can start learning. Are you ready to enter the field of software development but unsure of the programming languages that employers want you to know? This guide can help you know where to start.
For decades now, the field of software engineering and software development has continued to grow at a rapid pace. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that it expects to see a 22 percent growth rate for software developers in the next decade, which is much faster than average [1].
However, not all jobs in this field require the same skill sets and knowledge. By learning the right programming languages, as well as expanding your knowledge of the languages you already understand, you can enhance your resume and stand out from other candidates.
The following list of popular programming languages is a starting point that you may want to spend time learning:
Python is a dynamic object-oriented programming language that combines data structures with easy-to-learn syntax. Its applications vary from simple functions like powering a moderator bot on Reddit to complex functions such as financial data analysis and machine learning.
Object-oriented programming is a coding model that organizes data and functions into reusable pieces of code into classes, objects, methods, or attributes. This programming approach is suitable for larger and more complex programs such as mobile applications.
Python has been around since 1991, giving it time to grow and gain popularity [2]. While there are a lot of advantages for developers to learn Python for web development and software applications, there may be two main reasons why:
Python is versatile. Python is a very versatile and highly -utilized language. Python's versatility has led it to be used for everything from basic web development to complex AI systems and embedded projects. Furthermore, Python has the ability to act as a "glue" code which connects different programming components together to interact and run on every operating system.
Python is simple. Python's language structure is based in English syntax, making it easier for English-speaking programmers to read and comprehend compared to more numerical-based languages. Python is also an open-source programming language, which means anyone can download and use the source code for free.
JavaScript (JS) is a high-level programming language used to make websites and apps more interactive; it is also commonly used in game development. A noticeable impact of JavaScript is its ability to make websites come alive by adding elements such as animations, dropdown menus, and color-changing buttons, making it a core technology for web development. In fact, JavaScript is so present on the internet that W3 Techs, a web technology survey company, reports that it is used as a client-side programming language for 97.8 percent of all websites [3].
JavaScript is one of the programming languages behind some of the most popular sites, including Google, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Here are some reasons why:
JavaScript is fast. It runs immediately within a web browser, reducing load time
JavaScript is easy. Not only is JS a relatively easy language for programmers to learn, but its popularity also makes it easy to recognize and implement.
JavaScript is interactive. JS adds noticeable and responsive elements onto websites such as zooming capabilities and dropdown menus. These elements enhance the user's experience and make JS an in-demand addition to website development.
JavaScript gets along with other programming languages. As a core web language, JS is closely aligned with CSS and HTML ( other core languages used to build websites). It also has a variety of frameworks and libraries that programmers can learn to specialize their skills.
C is one of the oldest and most widely used software programming languages. Technically speaking, it is a multi-paradigm, procedural language that supports structured programming, meaning that it’s a low-level language that doesn’t require a lot of runtime to support. This makes C a great language to use for operating systems, hardware drivers, and kernel-level software.
While there are a lot of compelling reasons to learn C, the reason it may be so popular comes down to communication. C allows developers to easily speak with one another as well as with their machine(s). Let's look at these reasons a bit more closely:
C is great for collaboration. C has been called the common language of programmers. So, by learning it you’ll be able to easily speak and interact with developers of different levels and fields.
C is portable and efficient. C is popular because it allows developers to speak to programs easily and efficiently. Programmers use C because popular programs from Windows and Linux to iOS use it. In addition, since it’s one of the oldest programming languages, it serves as backbone code for many older and newer applications that may want to interact with older technology.
Some other programming languages to consider learning once you’ve mastered the basics include:
C++
C#
Go
HTML
Java
Perl
R
SQL
While there are many programming languages that you can learn, you may want to determine your ambitions and goals first. If you’re new to software development and want a backbone language to learn, start with C. If you’re interested in website design, consider JavaScript or if you want to keep your options open, consider Python.
Here are some options for learning a new programming language:
Programming courses can be easy to find online through a variety of platforms. For instance, Coursera hosts online programming courses from top-tier universities like Stanford and the University of Michigan, as well as organizations such as Google.
Bootcamp courses take a more accelerated and intense approach to learning how to code. They may last a week or a couple months, depending on the subject. These types of courses may often be offered by companies and universities to accelerate learning in a streamlined manner.
Degree programs in computer science and computer engineering often include programming coursework where you may learn about other valuable software skills, including web development and hardware applications.
On Coursera, you can find several ways to learn how to code, including free courses, degree programs, and certificates, all at your own pace. Join our global community and start learning today!
