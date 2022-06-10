What Is C++ (And How to Learn It)

Discover the programming language C++, what it’s used for, and how to learn it.
C++ (or “C-plus-plus”) is a programming language for building software. It’s an object-oriented language that focuses on objects (data fields that have unique attributes) rather than logic or functions. A common example of an object is a user account on a website. A user account is typically comprised of data like first name, last name, email address, etc., and can be easily replicated each time a new account is created.
C++ was invented by Bjarne Stroustrup in 1979 to extend C, a procedural programming language, and to offer programmers more control over memory and system resources. Since its inception, C++ has become the language of choice for building fast and reliable software. Its uses are versatile and cover areas such as:
Software engineering
Operating systems
Graphical user interfaces
3D animation
Virtual reality
Productivity tools
Blockchain
Developing games, such as World of Warcraft and Counter-Strike, and consoles like Xbox and PlayStation
If you’re thinking about getting started in C++, it’s a good idea to explore what it would be like to program with it. Programming in C++ offers several advantages. Because C++ is object-oriented, you can organize and classify the code more easily and thus reuse it instead of rewriting it. With C++, you can also interact directly with a computer’s hardware to fine-tune the code, as well as control how a system uses its software, hardware, and memory.
Along with the advantages of having more control, C++ presents some potential challenges. Its object-oriented nature, while advantageous in ways, can involve a steep learning curve. And because C++ controls how the system uses memory, programming can be time-consuming.
Learning C++ can offer long-term benefits to your career as a programmer. It’s a great language to learn if you want to gain a deep understanding of how computers work. With knowledge of C++, you may also be able to pick up other languages like Python or JavaScript more easily and build a foundation for going into software engineering.
Having experience with C++ could open up job opportunities with high-paying salaries. As of May 2022, Indeed had over 85,000 job listings in the US for C++ developers, programmers, and engineers. Around 6,000 of those jobs are estimated to have salaries above $155,000 [1].
With the benefits, challenges, and opportunities that C++ presents, learning it can be a rewarding journey. You’ll want to start by taking courses or tutorials on the C++ programming language. Expect to cover such topics and concepts as:
Conditionals like “if statements,” “if else statements,” and “switch case statements,” which tell a computer what to do during certain conditions
How to assign classes to objects (data fields with unique attributes)
How to write code using C++ syntax, the predefined symbols, and characters that determine how a computer reads the code
How to compile and link a C++ file, so that the code can run on a machine
C++ basics include storing information, repeating actions through loops, and collecting user input. You can practice basic C++ with exercises like printing “Hello, World,” converting Celcius to Fahrenheit and performing arithmetic operations.
As you become comfortable with the basics, start taking on more advanced skills. Connect with other programmers and apply your growing C++ skill set to actual projects on sites like GitHub, StackExchange, and CodeWars. Consider learning skills in computer science, software engineering, and other programming languages like JavaScript and Python to diversify your knowledge.
Online courses can be a great way to learn C++ and build a strong foundation for your programming career. Explore Coursera’s offerings below:
The time it takes to learn C++ depends on several factors, including the amount of experience you have with programming languages in general, the kind of course you take to learn it, and the amount of time you devote to it on a regular basis. If you are a beginner, expect to spend about two to three months learning the basics and six to 12 months learning to solve complex programming problems. To get a sense of how long it will take you to learn C++, examine the syllabi or content outlines of different C++ courses for beginners and reflect on how much time you can spend every day or week.
You can learn C++ without the live assistance of an instructor or mentor. That said, you will likely need to find courses, tutorials, and other educational resources to learn concepts and skills in the sequence that’s most conducive to learning. For extra support, join C++ community forums to ask questions and find solutions to programming challenges.
For those new to programming, it’s important to know that C++ syntax is more advanced than other languages. Experience in other programming languages such as C or Python may make it easier to learn C++. At the same time, taking on the challenge of learning C++ first can provide a strong foundation for learning other programming languages.
