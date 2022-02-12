Use this Python Syntax cheat sheet to troubleshoot errors and remember their common causes.
|None
|True
|False
|and
|as
|assert
|break
|class
|continue
|def
|for
|finally
|exec
|except
|else
|elif
|del
|from
|global
|if
|import
|in
|is
|lambda
|try
|return
|raise
|pass
|or
|not
|yield
|with
|while
|nonlocal
Tip: In other programming languages,
true and
false are also written in lowercase. But in Python, they are always capitalized.
>>> import keyword then
>>> keyword.kwlist in interpreter to check the keyword list.
There are two types of errors in Python:
Are my keyword arguments in the correct order?
Am I missing or misspelling a keyword?
Is my spacing and indentation consistent?
Do my quotes match?
Have I closed all parentheses and brackets?
Is my programming environment set up properly?
