What Are Embedded Systems (+ How to Work with Them)

Embedded systems are computer systems that have a dedicated function. They are “embedded” because they exist within a larger mechanical or electronic system. There are four types of embedded systems:
Standalone embedded systems. Operating within a larger system is a key characteristic of embedded systems, but the standalone variety can function independently. Standalone embedded systems can produce outputs without a host computer.
Network embedded systems. Network embedded systems are also referred to as networked embedded systems. They rely on communication with web servers through wired or wireless networks to operate.
Mobile embedded systems. Mobile embedded systems are small, portable devices. All mobile embedded systems are also standalone embedded systems. However, not all standalone embedded systems are mobile embedded systems.
Real-time embedded systems. Output generation speed is the crucial component of real-time embedded systems. In other words, their primary function is to provide results immediately.
|Standalone embedded systems
|Network embedded systems
|Mobile embedded systems
|Real-time embedded systems
|Digital cameras
Digital watches
Temperature measurement systems
Washing machines
|Home security systems
Point of sale (POS) systems
Automated teller machines (ATMs)
|Cell phones
Laptops
Tablets
Smartwatches
|Self-driving vehicle controls
Aircraft control systems
Medical devices and patient monitoring systems
Embedded systems vary significantly in complexity. One thing that they all have in common is that they are task-specific. The following bulleted list outlines a few more shared characteristics of embedded systems.
Microprocessor based or microcontroller based. Both microprocessors and microcontrollers are integrated circuits. They provide embedded systems with computational power.
Frequently used for internet of things (IoT) devices. The IoT refers to a network of devices that can communicate with each other without human assistance, such as a home security system. Embedded systems support real-time computing and sensing in the IoT.
Time-sensitive function execution. Embedded systems are often required to execute their intended function within a specific time frame to keep the larger system running properly.
Embedded systems have three primary components:
Hardware
Application-specific software
A real-time operating system (RTOS)
If you want to pursue a career in embedded systems development, you can become an embedded systems engineer. Engineering careers belong to the occupational field of architecture and engineering. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 6 percent job growth in this category between 2020 and 2030. This figure translates into approximately 146,000 new jobs [1].
An embedded systems engineer is responsible for designing, developing, and managing embedded systems in products. They work collaboratively with developers and provide technical assistance to clients and other departments. Embedded systems engineers also create and maintain documentation of projects and procedures.
The average salary for an embedded systems engineer in the US is $98,059 per year, according to Glassdoor. Embedded systems engineers also report an additional average annual pay of $15,882. Additional pay may represent profit-sharing, bonuses, or commissions. These figures combined equal a total estimated yearly compensation in the US of $113,941 [2].
Sixty-eight percent of embedded systems engineers obtain bachelor’s degrees, 26 percent have a master’s degree, 3 percent have an associate degree, and 2 percent earn a doctorate level degree [3]. Embedded systems engineers usually study electrical engineering, computer science, or a related field. Examples of degrees aspiring embedded systems engineers pursue include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Embedded systems engineers possess a combination of technical and workplace skills. First, the list below outlines essential workplace skills. Then, the following sections sort technical skills into two categories—programming and design. Consider using the checklists below to identify areas of focus for your study.
Written and verbal communication
Problem solving
Project management skills
Creativity
Logic
Patience
Experience working with RTOS
Familiarity with device drivers like Linux
Remote and local debugging capabilities
Extensive experience working with hardware and software
You can gain embedded systems programming skills with a certificate in an online course like the University of Colorado Boulder's Introduction to Embedded Systems Software and Development Environments.
course
Welcome to the Introduction to Embedded Systems Software and Development Environments. This course is focused on giving you real world coding experience and ...
4.5
(533 ratings)
87,202 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Makefile, C Programming, Embedded C
Unified Modeling Language
Multiprocessor design skills
Understanding of embedded systems design patterns
Ability to work with modeling programs and languages like MATLAB
Knowledge of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design for embedded systems
Build your design skill set by earning a UX and Interface Design for Embedded Systems certificate from the University of Colorado Boulder.
course
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5346, part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. UX and Interface ...
2,973 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
UX and user research, UX and UI design, UX verification and validation, Project planning and analysis
Building a strong resume is an essential step for any job seeker. You can enhance your resume in several ways, including creating a portfolio. A portfolio is a collection of your best work to share with potential employers. If you have not yet worked on an independent project that you can use for your portfolio, consider enrolling in a Guided Project. For example, the University of Colorado Boulder offers an online Real-Time Project for Embedded Systems. You can read 10 more ways to enhance your resume in the article below.
Want to keep learning about embedded systems and embedded systems development? Consider earning a certificate from an online specialization like Introduction to the Internet of Things and Embedded Systems.
course
The explosive growth of the "Internet of Things" is changing our world and the rapid drop in price for typical IoT components is allowing people to innovate ...
4.7
(12,458 ratings)
284,484 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Internet Of Things (IOT), Microcontroller, Embedded System Design, Wireshark
