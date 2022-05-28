About this Course

5,224 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some exposure to engineering design will be helpful, but this first class will be useful for all experience levels.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • UX and user research
  • UX and UI design
  • UX verification and validation
  • Project planning and analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some exposure to engineering design will be helpful, but this first class will be useful for all experience levels.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to UX and UI

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

UX Analysis and Planning

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

UX Research

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

UX Design

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)

About the Embedded Interface Design Specialization

Embedded Interface Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder