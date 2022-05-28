About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some engineering design background is helpful. Basic Python (and optionally Node.JS) programming skills are needed for coding projects.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • cloud connected systems
  • Rapid Prototyping
  • design of embedded systems
  • APIs and microservices
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to M2M & IoT

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cloud for IoT

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Communications Protocols

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Other Cloud and IoT Elements

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min)

About the Embedded Interface Design Specialization

Embedded Interface Design

