- User Interface Design (UI Design)
- Rapid Prototyping
- User Experience (UX)
- Software Development
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- UX and user research
- UX and UI design
- UX verification and validation
- Project planning and analysis
- Design of embedded devices
- Qt and HTML Interfaces
- cloud connected systems
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Connecting Devices to People and Systems. Methods, protocols, and prototyping for UI/UX design of embedded and IoT devices
Offered By
What you will learn
User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design considerations and methods for embedded devices and systems
Machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) protocols and architectures, including leveraging cloud platforms for system designs
Rapid prototyping for embedded devices to explore interface and system designs, leveraging UI tools, single-board computers, sensors, and the cloud
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Projects provide experience in using key UX design methods, prototyping software-based embedded GUIs, and leveraging the cloud for prototyping IoT system elements while leveraging a wide array of functionality. Software elements include Python, Node.JS, Qt, HTML, and AWS.
Basic programming skill in Python, C, or other languages. Understanding of basic computer and embedded architectures, including IP networking.
Basic programming skill in Python, C, or other languages. Understanding of basic computer and embedded architectures, including IP networking.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
UX and Interface Design for Embedded Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5346, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Rapid Prototyping of Embedded Interface Designs
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5347, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
M2M & IoT Interface Design & Protocols for Embedded Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5348, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.