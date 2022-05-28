About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some engineering design background is helpful. Basic Python programming skills are needed for coding projects.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Rapid Prototyping
  • Design of embedded devices
  • Qt and HTML Interfaces
  • UX and UI design
Course 2 of 3 in the
Embedded Interface Design Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some engineering design background is helpful. Basic Python programming skills are needed for coding projects.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Rapid Prototyping

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Prototyping Device UIs

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Prototyping Embedded Devices

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Design for IoT Devices

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min)

About the Embedded Interface Design Specialization

Embedded Interface Design

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

