Advanced Level

C and programming skills and C++ for optional use of OpenCV with some operating systems and embedded hardware experience

Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Real-time system design concepts and decomposition of functions and indentification of key services

  • De-coupling of I/O from real-time processing to avoid response time over-runs

  • Using AMP design principles with Rate Monotonic policy, analysis and theory

  • Using AMP design principles with best-effort and parallel real-time co-processing

Skills you will gain

  • real-time design
  • Concurrency (Computer Science)
  • real-time tracing
  • rate montonic analysis
  • system debugging
Advanced Level

C and programming skills and C++ for optional use of OpenCV with some operating systems and embedded hardware experience

University of Colorado Boulder

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

RTES Project Goals and Objectives

11 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 189 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Completion of RTES Project and Preliminary Functional Testing

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Timing Analysis — Comparison of Actual to Predicted Service Time Events

10 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Methods for System Verification and Validation of RTES project

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)

About the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems

