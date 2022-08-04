About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to write, compile and run a C++ program that takes user input and prints messages to the console.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to use loops and if statements to create an interactive menu system.

  • By the end of the course, you will have started developing a simplified cryptocurrency trading platform.

Skills you will gain

  • Control Flow
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • C++
  • Command-Line Interface
  • Compiler
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Text I/O and functions: the main menu, part 1

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Topic 1 Text I/O and functions: the main menu, part 2

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder