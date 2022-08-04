About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help.

What you will learn

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to convert pseudocode algorithms into working C++ code.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to use exception handling when processing unreliable data.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to use C++ built-in functions to read data from files.

Skills you will gain

  • Syntax
  • Iteration
  • Compiler
  • Exception Handling
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

File I/O, exception handling and algorithms: the CSVReader class, part 1

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 90 min), 8 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

File I/O, exception handling and algorithms: the CSVReader class, part 2

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

