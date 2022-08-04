This course is the third of five courses aiming to help you to become confident working in the object-oriented paradigm in the C++ language.
This specialisation is for individuals who want to learn about objected oriented programming. It's an all-in-one package that will take you from the very fundamentals of C++, all the way to building a crypto-currency exchange platform. During the five courses, you will work with the instructor on a single project: a crypto-currency exchange platform. Whilst building the project, you will learn about a range of programming techniques from basic control flow and input/output through to file parsing, object-oriented techniques and user interaction on the console. In this third course, you will start learning about C++ exception handling and reading data from files. You will learn about string processing, exception handling, data reading from a file, and how to convert pseudocode algorithms into working C++ code. Upon completing the course, you will be able to: * Convert pseudocode algorithms involving iteration, logic and string processing into working C++ code * Use exception handling to gracefully recover when processing unreliable data * Read text data from a file using the getline function