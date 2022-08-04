About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Object Oriented Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to iterate over vectors of objects.

  • By the end of the course, you will have a good underrstanding of the matching algorithm.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to use exception handling to write robust code.

Skills you will gain

  • Syntax
  • Iteration
  • Compiler
  • Exception Handling
Instructor

Offered by

University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
7 hours to complete

Writing and testing an algorithm: taking orders and the order matching engine, part 1

14 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings, 11 quizzes
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Writing and testing an algorithm: taking orders and the order matching engine, part 2

11 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes

About the Object Oriented Programming Specialization

Object Oriented Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

