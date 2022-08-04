Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform IV: objects by University of London
About the Course
This course is the fourth of five courses aiming to help you to become confident working in the object-oriented paradigm in the C++ language.
This specialisation is for individuals who want to learn about objected oriented programming. It's an all-in-one package that will take you from the very fundamentals of C++, all the way to building a crypto-currency exchange platform.
During the five courses, you will work with the instructor on a single project: a crypto-currency exchange platform. Whilst building the project, you will learn about a range of programming techniques from basic control flow and input/output through to file parsing, object-oriented techniques and user interaction on the console.
In this fourth course, you will implement the matching engine for the crypto-currency exchange platform. You will learn about C++ vector iterations, test data to evaluate the matching engine algorithm, and deepen your knowledge about exception handling to write robust code.
Upon completing the course, you will be able to:
* Write functions that calculate basic statistics by iterating over vectors of objects
* Use test data to evaluate the correctness of an algorithm
* Use exception handling to write robust user input processing code...