Explore the Benefits of Coding Bootcamps

Whether you’re starting your coding career or want to expand your skill set, coding bootcamps offer a quick, intensive way to learn what you need to know. Find out how coding bootcamps online can fit in your career path and the cost, and duration.
Participating in a coding bootcamp can help you discover or advance career opportunities in the technological field. These online and in-person programs offer opportunities for you to develop and advance your coding skills. Whether your career plans include software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, or other careers in the technology field, it may be helpful to explore what coding bootcamps have to offer and how they can help you reach your goals. Understanding the benefits of coding bootcamps is just the beginning.
The potential careers available to program graduates come with a median salary boost of $22,000 compared to earnings at previous jobs, partly because of the specialized training that these programs offer [1]. You may become qualified for a spectrum of careers within the tech field, many of which boast a competitive pay rate. For example, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers earn an annual median pay of $110,140 [2]. As an added advantage, you can attend almost any coding bootcamp for less money than it typically costs to earn a college degree.
Building an in-demand skill set can open opportunities for increased salary rates and new employment opportunities. For example, demand for User Experience (UX) designers continues to grow as more businesses see value in connecting with customers. Attending a UX software design bootcamp may help you develop skills in visual design, accessibility, and designing for augmented and virtual reality that can make you more marketable in the job market. Other in-demand skills include individual programming languages like JavaScript, Python, HTML, and C#. Adobe developer certifications, known as ACE, are specifically designed for Adobe's platforms and tools like LiveCycle and Flex are also commonplace.
If you are considering a bootcamp as an option to gain experience in a particular field, you may find that it also opens employment opportunities for you. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that jobs for software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers will grow by 22 percent within the next decade [2]. The following list details some of the more common jobs you may be able to get after you finish a bootcamp:
Application developer: design, test, and troubleshoot applications for mobile devices
Back-end developer: build and maintain databases and servers that support websites
Full-stack developer: create and maintain websites and applications
Junior developer: work alongside senior developers to design and troubleshoot software
Software engineer: create applications, systems, and other types of software
Technical support specialist: assist customers with installing and troubleshooting software and hardware
User experience designer: create and assess applications and websites with the end user in mind
User interface designer: create digital products the customer finds attractive and easy to use
Web developer: create websites and web applications
To choose a coding bootcamp, you may consider factors like the learning format you prefer, skills you want to learn, and how much time and money you're able to spend. The more you know about your needs and preferences as a learner and job seeker, the better prepared you can be to make an informed and researched decision. You can use the following factors as a starting point for your search.
Both in-person and online bootcamps have their merits, so the choice is based on your comfort level with either environment. Online coding bootcamps function much like other online classes or programs, which you may already have experience with due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This format may be more accessible to you if you have a busier lifestyle or no mode of transportation. If you prefer an interactive learning environment with face-to-face support from the instructor and your classmates, you may consider an in-person bootcamp.
It is important to consider what you want to gain from it and whether the bootcamp's curriculum offers what you want. Perhaps you have a specific skill you want to learn for enjoyment, or you may want to develop a skill to advance your career. Chances are you can find many bootcamps that focus on a particular aspect of the broader “tech career” spectrum. To focus your search, you may find it helpful to browse the websites of tech companies to identify their requirements for employment and then include them as keywords in your search.
The demands of your schedule will be important to consider for long-term planning, so it will be helpful to learn the duration of any potential bootcamp candidate early on. If you cannot fit the scheduled sessions into your schedule, you may not be able to complete the bootcamp successfully. Full-time bootcamps typically run for several months, while part-time programs may run longer overall. The dates and times of classes will likely be displayed on the program’s website, in addition to the required time commitment. You may be able to simplify and speed up your search by eliminating bootcamps that won't fit your schedule.
The program's cost will likely be an important consideration when choosing a bootcamp. Typically, a full-time bootcamp costs between $10,000 and $15,000, with a median cost of $13,500. However, some of the least expensive bootcamps may only cost a few thousand dollars. Costs may also vary depending on the bootcamp’s duration. A full-time bootcamp lasting one to eight weeks typically costs $8,500, while a full-time bootcamp lasting 17 weeks or more can cost $17,780. Keep in mind that the upfront payment may not be the only expense, and the program may also require attendees to supply their computers.
Admission requirements can vary from one bootcamp to another, as some accept students from all skill levels and others are open to experienced coders. For example, you will likely need a high school diploma or GED before you can attend a coding bootcamp. Some programs may require an interview or test to prove your math and English proficiency or technical skills. The bootcamp provider's website should list the specific requirements and may offer introductory courses to help you prepare.
Some of the more common coding bootcamps and certificates can be helpful starting points for your search. If the content of these bootcamps fits with your plans, you may want to consider them and take a closer look. They also offer an overview of the types of skills you can develop through a bootcamp
Google's IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate may be beneficial if information technology is your preferred field. As you work toward this 6-course certificate, you can study topics like how to program with Python, use Git, and solve problems with IT automation. The program includes an applied learning project that gives you hands-on coding experience.
The BrainStation Web Development Bootcamp Online is a three-month program that leads to a BrainStation Web Development diploma [3]. You have opportunities to work with well-known programs like HTML and JavaScript to develop websites. As a bonus, the provider may allow you to pay your tuition in installments and offers some scholarships to students.
Suppose you are a prospective code builder looking for a career in Internet-based gaming, media, or higher-end Internet utility areas. In that case, you may consider this complementary assortment of certification exams and credentials. The ACE for Builders credentials focuses on this company’s web applications, such as ColdFusion and the Creative Cloud line, which remain in demand despite the end of Adobe Flash. Each certification exam comes with a downloadable guide, a credential management system, a list of recommended training to help you study before taking the test, and a link to Adobe’s course catalog.
Flatiron Schools offers an award-winning software engineering bootcamp for front-end and back-end development. Topics include using Rails, HTML, CSS, and more to build apps and webpages. The program takes as little as 15 weeks to complete and is available in online and in-person formats with part-time and full-time options.
The virtual Scrum Master Bootcamp offered by Berteig is an instructor-led hands-on course that you can complete in two days. The practice sessions are broken up into sets of three Scrum techniques and include lessons on visibility and creating retrospectives. A particularly entertaining hands-on experience towards the end of the program allows you to build a comic book. If small-business entrepreneurship is your goal, you may find this program and its focus on creating adaptive product teams helpful.
Coding bootcamps may be right for you should you want to start a new career quickly without taking four years to earn a bachelor's degree or want to expand your skill set. You may be able to participate in a bootcamp without quitting your current job or ignoring your studies if you are an employee or still in school. If you can find a bootcamp that offers the skills you want to learn and fits in your schedule, you may be able to land a new job in a field that interests you.
If you're new to coding, you may find it helpful to gain some practice and build your knowledge of programming languages and computing. Check out Fundamentals of Computing or Python for Everyone to learn more. Alternatively, you may consider jumping right in with a Professional Certificate like the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate course that does not require previous coding experience or a degree.
