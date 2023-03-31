What Is a Full-Stack Developer?

Learn the definition of full-stack developer, necessary skills and education, how much developers can expect to earn, and the career’s salary and job outlook.
A full-stack developer is a developer or engineer who can build both the front end and the back end of a website. The front end (the parts of a website a user sees and interacts with) and the back end (the behind-the-scenes data storage and processing) require different skill sets. Since full-stack developers are involved with all aspects of the development process, they must have expertise in both.
A full-stack developer can work in-house or at a computer development company that engineers websites, software, and other components for other businesses.
Full-stack developers design and create websites and applications for various platforms. A full-stack developer’s job description might include the following:
Develop and maintain web services and interfaces
Contribute to front-end and back-end development processes
Build new product features or APIs
Perform tests, troubleshoot software, and fix bugs
Collaborate with other departments on projects and sprints
The world of full-stack development is large, and many new and evolving technologies continually push the limits of what a full-stack developer can create. Staying on top of cutting-edge technology and techniques in the full-stack development field is one of the many exciting aspects of working in this role.
According to LinkedIn's 2020 Canada Emerging Jobs Report, the industries with the most full-stack developer jobs are:
Computer software
Information technology and services
Internet
Financial services
Marketing & Advertising
Full-stack developers may be creative, graphically inclined, internet- and tech-savvy, and have excellent attention to detail. You’ll want to learn the following skills to have a career in full-stack development:
Front-end development isthe process of creating the interface of a website. It entails coding details like drop-down menus, fonts, colours, and page layouts. Full-stack developers should also know how to work with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, and scripting languages such as JavaScript to make websites and applications visually viable and appealing. If you want to transition into full-stack development from back-end development, you might consider earning a Professional Certificate in front-end development from an industry leader like Meta.
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(7,161 ratings)
118,900 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Unit Testing, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility, Pseudocode, Algorithms, Communication, Data Structure, Computer Science
Back-end development skills entail using back-end programming languages like Python, PHP, Ruby on Rails, and CakePHP and understanding how algorithms and business logic work. You can enhance your back-end development skills to prepare for a full-stack developer role with Meta's Back-End Developer Professional Certificate.
professional certificate
Launch your career as a back-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(2,433 ratings)
18,294 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Hosting, Application Programming Interfaces (API), Python Programming, Computer Programming, Django (Web Framework), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, MySQL, Database (DBMS), database administration, Build a data model, Design a web application, Debugging, Authentication and authorization, REST APIs, Filtering and ordering, Serializers and deserializers, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Production environments, JavaScript, API endpoints, Pseudocode, Algorithms, Communication, Data Structure, Computer Science
Web design includes using software such as Photoshop to create and design graphics and themes. It’ll be helpful to familiarize yourself with basic UI (user interface) design principles to help you create navigational elements, backgrounds, and audio and video elements.
Database management skills are required for full-stack developers, though it is part of the skills needed for back-end web development. A full-stack developer should be able to design, understand, and manipulate database queries and web storage.
As a full-stack developer, you may need to know your way around some of the following programming languages and tools:
Angular JS
Apache HTTP Server
AWS
CSS
Ember.js
JavaScript
jQuery
Laravel
Microsoft SQL Server
MySQL
Nginx
Node.js
PHP
Polymer
React
Ruby on Rails
Vue.js
A career in full-stack development combines creativity with analysis. As a full-stack developer, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn and implement innovative principles in your work.
As of March 2023, the average annual salary of a full-stack developer in Canada is $88,948, according to Indeed [1]. This figure does not include bonuses, commissions, or other additional payments that may be offered to a full-stack developer on a yearly basis.
The job outlook for full-stack developers is bright. According to Canadian Business College, full-stack developers are among the top 15 most in-demand jobs in Canada [2]. Randstad says that although developers of all kinds are needed, full-stack developers who know both front- and back-end programming are most in demand [3].
More than half of Canada’s software developers have a bachelor’s degree and 95 per cent have at least some college or university education, although it’s not a strict requirement [4]. Full-stack developers typically study computer science, computer engineering, or a related field. A degree can hone the technical and workplace skills necessary to be an effective full-stack engineer.
There are various levels of full-stack development jobs. Search for junior or entry-level positions on job sites to understand what skills employers are looking for in applicants.
To be an effective full-stack developer, you should acquire and continue upgrading your knowledge of applicable programming language skills. Consider taking courses in relevant languages like Python, HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
It can be challenging to showcase your skill set on a resume without hands-on experience. A portfolio shows potential employers what you’re capable of by highlighting your best work. Gather projects you’ve completed through coursework or previous jobs. Include screenshots, and describe the technologies you used and your role in each.
Interviews for tech-related roles often include a technical portion. During this part of the interview, you may be asked to complete a live coding exercise, design challenge, or take-home assessment.
Full-stack development is full of unique terms. Below you will find a few of the frequent ones:
Angular JS: An open-source web application framework that Google maintains
API: Software that allows two applications to exchange information, short for Application Programming Interface
Bootstrap: An open-source collection of front-end tools to create websites and apps
Flask: A micro-web application framework, written in Python
Framework: A layered structure that provides a foundation for developing software applications
MEAN stack: A free, open-source JavaScript software stack to build websites and apps
Open-source software (OSS): Software that has a source code that can be modified, distributed, or integrated into other projects freely
PHP: Short for Hypertext Preprocessor, a server-side (back-end) scripting language for web development
Python: A general-purpose, high-level programming language
Stack: A set of tools and technologies that developers use to do their jobs
Continue building your expertise by earning a Full-Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate from IBM. You'll be exposed to curricula that can help you master cloud native and full stack development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience is required.
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(3,105 ratings)
20,097 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Web Development, User Interface, React (Web Framework), Front-end Development, back-end development, Server-side JavaScript, express, Computer Science, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web Application, Application development, Flask, Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Swagger, serverless, Microservices, Representational State Transfer (REST), IBM Code Engine, Node.Js
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.