What Is a Security Engineer? 2022 Career Guide

Like other engineers, security engineers build things—in this case, they build security systems. Security engineers implement and monitor security controls to protect an organization’s data from cyber attacks, loss, or unauthorized access.
As a security engineer, it’s your job to keep a company’s security systems up and running. This might involve implementing and testing new security features, planning computer and network upgrades, troubleshooting, and responding to security incidents.
Watch this video to learn more about the work from Rob, a security engineer at Google.
Security engineers may also be called cybersecurity engineers, information systems security engineers, information security engineers, or network security engineers.
The day-to-day tasks you can expect to perform as a security engineer will vary depending on your company, industry, and the size of your security team. To give you a better idea of what the job entails, here are some tasks and responsibilities found on real security engineer job listings on LinkedIn:
Identifying security measures to improve incident response
Responding to security incidents
Coordinating incident response across teams
Performing security assessments and code audits
Developing technical solutions to security vulnerabilities
Researching new attack vectors and developing threat models
Automating security improvements
You’ll work with technology and a range of technical skills as a security engineer. But that doesn’t mean you have to work in a technology company. Reports of internet crime rose by 300,000 in 2020, according to an FBI report. Reported losses due to cybercrime exceeded $4.2 billion [1].
As information security grows in importance across industries, so does the need for security engineers. This means you can find jobs in health care, finance, non-profit, government, manufacturing, or retail, to name a few.
Both security analysts and engineers are responsible for protecting their organization’s computers, networks, and data. While there might be some overlap in their tasks, these two jobs are distinct.
Security engineers build the systems used to protect computer systems and networks and track incidents. Security analysts monitor the network to detect and respond to security breaches. Many security engineers start out as security analysts.
As a security engineer, you have the opportunity to create a significan impact at your company. Your efforts can help safeguard your organization’s profits and reputation. You’ll also work in an evolving environment where new threats emerge regularly. This can be an exciting option if you enjoy a challenge and love to learn.
Your deep knowledge of computers, networks, and security best practices is often well-compensated in the world of cybersecurity. Here’s a look at average salaries for security engineers in the US according to several top sites (as of January 2022). Keep in mind that factors such as location, experience, industry, and education can impact how much you make.
|Glassdoor
|PayScale
|Cyberseek
|$109,920
|$93,931
|$106,000
Jobs in the cybersecurity sector are projected to grow by 33 percent between 2020 and 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s much faster than the average rate of growth for all occupations (seven percent).
In many parts of the US, there are more cybersecurity job openings than there are qualified candidates. States like New York, California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia have the biggest cybersecurity talent gaps—so these locations have the most opportunities for those with the right skills [2].
Security engineers might start off as information security analysts or penetration testers before building the knowledge and skills needed to design and implement security systems. After gaining experience, you may go on to become a security architect, IT security manager, director of security, or even a chief information security officer.
Security engineering is typically considered a mid-level IT role. This means that working toward a career as a security engineer means building a strong foundation in both IT and security skills and gaining on-the-job experience. If a career in security engineering is a good fit for you, these are the steps you can take to get there.
Security engineers need a deep understanding of a range of security tools and technologies, as well as an up-to-date view of the threat landscape. Here are some key skills to build through online courses, bootcamps, or cybersecurity degree programs.
Coding: Ability to write secure code in languages like Python, C++, Java, Ruby, and Bash means you can automate tasks for more efficient security practices.
Networking and network security: Many vulnerabilities are found in networks, so it’s essential that you know how to secure a network architecture. Be sure you’re familiar with routing protocols, encryption, firewalls, and virtual private networks (VPNs).
Penetration testing: Penetration tests help you identify weaknesses in current security systems so you can recommend upgrades and fixes.
Operating systems: Depending on the organization you work for, you may be tasked with securing environments running on Windows, MacOS, or Linux operating systems.
Endpoint security: As more and more people work from home, you’ll need to be able to secure endpoints in multiple locations using firewalls and other technologies.
Up-to-date knowledge of security trends and hacker tactics: The world of cybersecurity is constantly evolving. Stay ahead of hackers and other bad actors by keeping up with the latest in the industry.
Intrusion detection and intrusion prevention systems: While analysts may be the ones monitoring network activity on an IDS or IPS, you should know how they work and how to troubleshoot them.
Database platforms: Data is often a company’s most valuable asset. Since it’s your job to protect it, you’ll want to understand how data is structured, stored, and accessed.
Workplace skills: As a security engineer, you’ll often need to collaborate with a security team, present findings and recommendations to executives, and encourage good security practices across teams. This means workplace skills like communication, leadership, problem solving, and collaboration are crucial.
If you’ve worked in IT before, chances are you already possess some of these skills. If you’re new to the field, start learning job-ready cybersecurity skills from the industry leaders at IBM with the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate.
Getting certified in cybersecurity can help you develop key skills and make yourself more attractive to recruiters and hiring managers. Fifty-nine percent of cybersecurity job listings request at least one certification, according to a study by security consulting company Burning Glass Technologies [3].
Some of the most requested certifications for security engineers include Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), CompTIA Security+, and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).
Many cybersecurity certifications, including the highly sought after CISSP, require several years of industry experience to qualify. If you’re just starting out in cybersecurity, consider an early-career credential, like the CompTIA Security+ or GIAC Security Essentials Certification (GSEC). After gaining a few years of experience as a cybersecurity analyst, consider a mid-career certification, like the CompTIA PenTest+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP), or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).
Many security engineering roles require previous experience in IT and cybersecurity. Many engineers start out in entry-level IT positions before shifting into security as a cybersecurity analyst or penetration tester. Starting in IT can help you gain hands-on experience and build trust within your organization before you take on more security responsibilities.
Join a professional organization for more opportunities to build your skills and network with other professionals. By networking, you can stay up-to-date with what’s happening in cybersecurity, including new job opportunities that might not get listed on public job boards. Some organizations to consider include:
SANS
ISACA
CompTIA
Center for Internet Security (CIS)
(ISC)²
About 65 percent of online job listings for security engineers request a bachelor’s degree, according to data from Cyberseek. Another 21 percent of listings request a master’s degree [4]. While a bachelor’s degree is the most common entry-level qualification, it is possible to have a successful career as a security engineer without one, so long as you have the right skills. Common majors for cybersecurity professionals include computer science, cybersecurity, or information technology.
Security engineers can make a median salary of $103,590, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is on par with salaries listed on other sites. As competition grows in this field, security engineers with more experience can make up to $180,000 per year.
Cybersecurity, like any career field, can be difficult if it is not the right fit for your skills and interests. Due to the technical skills and systems required to be successful as a security engineer, it might be considered hard. But if you have a passion for technology and problem-solving, a career in cybersecurity could be a rewarding challenge.
Many companies require at least a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, computer science, or related field when hiring for cybersecurity roles.
