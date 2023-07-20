Learners who complete this program will receive a 50% discount voucher to take the SC-900 Certification Exam.
Organizations rely on cybersecurity experts to protect themselves from threats, but nearly 60% report security talent shortages.1 Prepare for a new career in this high-demand field with professional training from Microsoft — an industry-recognized leader in cybersecurity.
The role of a cybersecurity analyst includes monitoring networks for vulnerabilities or potential threats, mitigating attacks on the network infrastructures, and implementing strategies for data protection. With 95% of fortune 500 companies using Azure, it’s critical for cybersecurity professionals to learn to protect data within an Azure environment.2
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll learn cybersecurity concepts and how they apply to a business environment, discuss threat mitigation strategies from an enterprise perspective, apply effective cybersecurity policy measures within an Azure environment, & practice on tools like MS defender, Azure Active Directory & more.
When you graduate, you’ll have tangible examples to talk about in job interviews and you’ll also be prepared to take the Microsoft SC-900 Certification Exam.
1McKinsey & Company, Securing your organization to reduce cyber risk (June 2022)
2Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Azure:The only consistent, comprehensive hybrid cloud (Sept 2018)
Applied Learning Project
This program has been uniquely mapped to key job skills required in cybersecurity analyst roles. In each course, you’ll be able to consolidate what you have learned by completing a capstone project that simulates real-world cybersecurity scenarios. You’ll also complete a final capstone project where you’ll create your own cybersecurity proposal for the creation and protection of a business network and infrastructure. The projects will include practicing on:
A real-world scenario focused on penetration testing, building configuration, and testing strategy for white box testing of a penetration test on virtual networks.
A real-world capstone project that enables you to demonstrate your cybersecurity analyst skills.
To round off your learning, you’ll take a mock exam that has been set up in a similar style to the industry-recognized Microsoft Exam SC-900: Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals.