Launch your career as a cybersecurity analyst. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career in the field of cybersecurity in as little as 6 months. No prior experience required to get started.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

57,992 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(1,035 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the cybersecurity landscape and learn core concepts foundational to security, compliance, and identity solutions.

  • Understand the vulnerabilities of an organizations network and mitigate attacks on network infrastructures to protect data.

  • Develop and implement threat mitigation strategies by applying effective cybersecurity measures within an Azure environment.

  • Demonstrate your new skills with a capstone project and prepare for the industry-recognized Microsoft SC-900 Certification exam. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Prepare for a career in Cybersecurity

  • Receive professional-level training from Microsoft
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Junior Cybersecurity Analyst, Cybersecurity Analyst
$119,000+
median U.S. salary for Cybersecurity¹
147,000+
U.S. job openings in Cybersecurity¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Earn 50% off your Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Exam (SC-900)

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Introduction to Computers and Operating Systems and Security

Course 114 hours4.8 (726 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to identify various components of a computer system.

  • How to explain the way in which computer components interact with an operating system.

  • How to describe the basics of the cybersecurity landscape.

  • How to describe various business computing environments.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Cybersecurity planning
Category: Record management
Category: Data Management
Category: Cloud Architecture

Introduction to Networking and Cloud Computing

Course 225 hours4.9 (229 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to set up a cloud computing environment, virtual machines and cloud services.

  • How to set up common network infrastructure and monitoring.

  • How to use network security components, approaches and mitigation.

  • How to produce a coherent expansion plan for a business enterprise to take advantage of cloud infrastructure.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Network Monitoring
Category: Network Security
Category: Computer Network

Cybersecurity Threat Vectors and Mitigation

Course 320 hours4.8 (137 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain a comprehensive understanding of the constantly evolving world of cyber threats, including the types of attacks and vulnerabilities that exist.

  • Explore different encryption algorithms and their various applications, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each type.

  • Gain an understanding of key concepts in security and compliance, such as risk assessment, defense models, and regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: System Testing
Category: Security Testing
Category: Penetration Test

Cybersecurity Identity and Access Solutions using Azure AD

Course 421 hours4.3 (77 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Regulatory Compliance
Category: Security Analysis
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: threat intelligence
Category: Threat mitigation

Cybersecurity Solutions and Microsoft Defender

Course 523 hours4.5 (58 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Threat Model
Category: Access Control
Category: Asset Management
Category: Cybersecurity strategies
Category: Threat mitigation

Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies

Course 620 hours4.7 (61 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to work with the tools associated with security testing within a cloud environment.

  • How to execute penetration testing on a cloud platform.

  • How to create a penetration test plan.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Architecture
Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Operating Systems

Cybersecurity Management and Compliance

Course 720 hours4.8 (46 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn about data and record management, Information security, standards and policy formation, and implementation.

  • Explore cloud adoption frameworks and regulatory compliance frameworks.

  • Learn how to use available tools for compliance management.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Encryption techniques
Category: threat intelligence
Category: Compliance techniques

Advanced Cybersecurity Concepts and Capstone Project

Course 820 hours4.6 (30 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to manage and reduce the risk of threats to an organization or system.

  • How to mitigate common cyber threats using various tools and strategies.

  • How to develop strategies to protect data and applications from unauthorized access.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Authentication Methods
Category: Access Management
Category: Enterprise security
Category: Identity governance

Microsoft SC-900 Exam Preparation and Practice

Course 924 hours4.5 (27 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to describe the various security, compliance, and identity concepts.

  • How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft’s identity and access management solutions.

  • How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft security and compliance solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Event Management
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: threat intelligence
Category: Security Response

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses652,274 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

