Como integrantes del mundo empresarial, los profesionales de la tecnología suelen ser el principal objetivo de un ciberataque, ya que tienen acceso a información confidencial, a cuentas o a los sistemas de una empresa. Aunque sean conocedores de los riesgos a los que están sometidos las organizaciones en las que trabajan, es importante tener un amplio y consolidado conocimiento en materia de ciberseguridad para poder prevenir los ataques.
Conocerás los riesgos de la era digital y cómo las personas u organizaciones podemos evitar incidentes de seguridad (o minimizar sus consecuencias).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
INTRODUCCIÓN
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
ESSENTIALS I
2 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
ESSENTIALS II
1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
CRISIS MANAGEMENT
2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 33 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
