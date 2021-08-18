Cybersecurity affects everyone, including in the delivery of basic products and services. If you or your organization want to better understand how to address your cybersecurity, this is the course for you and your colleagues to take -- from seasoned professionals to your non-technical colleagues.
Cybersecurity for EveryoneUniversity of Maryland, College Park
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cybersecurity for Everyone: Defining Cyber, Security, and Cybersecurity Policy (Week 1)
Cybersecurity for Everyone: Evolution of the Internet (Week 2)
Cybersecurity for Everyone: Global Telecommunications Architecture and Governance (Week 3)
Cybersecurity for Everyone: Threat Actors and Their Motivations (Week 4)
