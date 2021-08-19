NC
Feb 10, 2022
Really enjoyed the course. Interesting, especially the unit on Hacking. However, the final assignment was so difficult. It was only a general cybersecurity course.
GA
Aug 18, 2021
This course is very informative and clear to understand. I learned a lot especially securing machines and identifying attacks from hackers. Thank you!
By Gheian C D C A•
Aug 19, 2021
This course is very informative and clear to understand. I learned a lot especially securing machines and identifying attacks from hackers. Thank you!
By HATEM J•
Feb 13, 2022
Good course all important things about cybersecurity "winzipped" at one time
By Lookman O Y•
Sep 30, 2021
A very good starting point to understand Cybersecurity.
By Nick C•
Feb 11, 2022
Really enjoyed the course. Interesting, especially the unit on Hacking. However, the final assignment was so difficult. It was only a general cybersecurity course.
By Jeff N•
Mar 14, 2022
Very interesting and relatable, especially with world events at this time. Instructor was very easy to listen to and comprehend the subject matter
By Perin P•
Mar 28, 2022
Thank you Dr Charles for your tines and Knowledge you are sharing with us. In the student's name i would like to say you thank you very much...
By Ritesh K•
Sep 3, 2021
It was my second course in Cybersecurity from Coursera . I found many things new in this course . I enjoyed this course.
By Dr. P V L•
Dec 4, 2021
The course design is excellent and very good for beginners. I learned a lot .
thank you Prof Charles Harry
By Jan W•
Dec 14, 2021
A great beginner course. Prof. Harry does a great job explaining the topic. Very much recommended!
By Darwin D•
Nov 10, 2021
An excellent course. Very well structured and delivered. It has excited my interest to go deeper.
By Claudio P M R•
Feb 18, 2022
Very good course for obtaining a general knowledge about cybersecurity.
By Muhammad M H M•
Jan 8, 2022
Excellent Course. I'm very happy finishing the course.
By Moein A•
Feb 14, 2022
I find this course very useful. Highly recommend.
By Randall B•
Dec 7, 2021
Really Excellent...!!! Thank You very much...!!!!
By Suat G•
Apr 1, 2022
Benim icin cok faydali bir kurs oldu.
By zizka m p•
Jan 16, 2022
ineed certificate
nuurxadi@gmail.com
By Arvin S•
Feb 9, 2022
Charlels Harry is very very good in explaining. I had to put the video to 1.25x because i can undertand what he was saying clearly. This course will make you understand how a network is attacked. It's not like you see in movies, a nerd sitting in a basement and lots of numbers scrolling like matrix in from of him. Hacking takes time and always remember the kill chain. This course introduce you to the kill chain. How do you defeat the kill chain? After finishing this course you will understand how to defeat the kill chain.
By Karen K•
May 17, 2022
The instructor is extremely knowledge and an excellent presenter. The course was very organized and structured with enough of the right background/history upto current issues on hand and how cybersecurity really is for everyone. The links all worked and connected to very excellent and relevant content. Very informative and well worth the time.
By Rayan S•
Feb 25, 2022
This was my first course related to IT and Cybersecurity and it was worth it. It goes by quickly and it gives you a solid base knowledge for networks and cybersecurity. I took this course too see if I want to pursue this career and it definetely got me interested. If you pay attention to the videos it is overall an easy course.
By Postelniak A•
May 1, 2022
This is a very good course for complete beginners that provides basic knowledge in the field of cybersecurity. The instructor explains everything from scratch. The final course project is a bit challenging but if you take some time to complete it, it will solidify knowledge gained during the course.
By Shahzaib K•
Dec 28, 2021
The tutor is amazing and the way he is relating the knowledge with current situation. This course is very informative for the beginners who wants to learn cybersecurity and access to the knowledge of threat actors, their motivation and the end effect. Thankyou sir :)
By Suresh K•
Nov 1, 2021
Dr Charles Harry is Certainly One of the Best Instructor / Teacher.
Explains the Concepts in the most simplest and unambiguous manner with utmost clarity
Thank you and Respect Dr Charles Harry .
Best Regards.
Suresh KARRY
By WEBSTER T M•
Mar 3, 2022
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructor made sure that he is giving the information in a way that won't make learners confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
By Sunil K•
Oct 22, 2021
Prof Charles Harry as designed a supremely crafted course for beginners. His delivery simply great. Glad I took this wonderful course.
By Hector S•
Mar 30, 2022
Dr. Charles Harry is very engaging, giving insight to topics while also refraining from teaching in an out-of-touch manner. Great Course!