Cybersecurity affects everyone, including in the delivery of basic products and services. If you or your organization want to better understand how to address your cybersecurity, this is the course for you and your colleagues to take -- from seasoned professionals to your non-technical colleagues.
A Strategic Approach to CybersecurityUniversity of Maryland, College Park
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Defining a Strategic Approach to Cybersecurity (Week 1)
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Private Sector Context - Part 1 (Week 2)
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Private Sector Context - Part 2 (Week 3)
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Public Sector Context: Critical Infrastructure and National Response (Week 4)
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
