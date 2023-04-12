Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Strategic Approach to Cybersecurity by University of Maryland, College Park
About the Course
Cybersecurity affects everyone, including in the delivery of basic products and services. If you or your organization want to better understand how to address your cybersecurity, this is the course for you and your colleagues to take -- from seasoned professionals to your non-technical colleagues.
Your instructor, Dr. Charles Harry, has served on the front lines with the NSA (National Security Agency) and as an expert advising corporate and institutional leaders on managing cybersecurity risk. And he brings a rare and engaging perspective to help you learn cybersecurity from the ground up.
A Strategic Approach to Cybersecurity provides a framework for understanding the interdependency of private and public entities and the complex systems affecting you and your organization, toward improving critical cybersecurity infrastructure impacting your security. It builds on Dr. Harry’s first course, Cybersecurity for Everyone, with over 100,000 learners globally and growing, which AI Time Journal called “next-level” and highlighted as the top university cybersecurity offering online this year. The course lays the groundwork to understand and explore the key issues facing leaders and policy makers attempting to manage the problem of cybersecurity, from its technical foundations to the domestic and international policy considerations surrounding governance, privacy, and risk management, to applications for achieving the goals of an enterprise, an institution, or a nation. This course is designed for students with some or no background in information technology, whether a novice or active in the cybersecurity field (engineers and computer scientists will learn the broader context and business aspects of cybersecurity), and will provide the principles to understand the current debates shaping a rapidly evolving security landscape....