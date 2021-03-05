A growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s security industry do not require a college degree. This is the final course required to assess your acquired knowledge and skills from from the previous two specializations, IT Fundamentals of Cybersecurity and Security Analyst Fundamentals, to become job-ready for a cybersecurity analyst role.
This course is part of the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Computer Security Incident Management
- professional certificate
- cybersecurity analyst
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate Assessment Exam
In this Course , you will completing your IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate by taking and passing your Professional Certificate assessment exam.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.85%
- 4 stars10.94%
- 3 stars1.64%
- 2 stars0.36%
- 1 star2.18%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IBM CYBERSECURITY ANALYST ASSESSMENT
nice and amazing course there are lot to learn and hands on research can help to understand better way to gain knowledge
This course is a great first step in pursuing further knowledge in cybersecurity. Thank for the opportunity and I'm going on to SSCP.
this is amazing course and likely to be real world questions that will be very helpfull for interviewing and career. thankyou
This range of courses contains genuine and latest resources and ways to engage an individual ; highly recommended for a freshman.
About the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
A growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s security industry do not require a college degree. This 8-course Professional Certificate will give you the technical skills to become job-ready for a Cybersecurity Analyst role. Instructional content and labs will introduce you to concepts including network security, endpoint protection, incident response, threat intelligence, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.