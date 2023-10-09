Cisco Learning and Certifications
Data Security
Cisco Learning and Certifications

Data Security

This course is part of Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Cisco Learning & Certifications

Instructor: Cisco Learning & Certifications

2,538 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(25 reviews)

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

34 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(25 reviews)

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

If you are an associate-level cybersecurity analyst who is working in security operation centers, this course will help you explore data type categories in context to network security analytics. By the end of the course, you will be able to: • Explain the data that is available to the network security analysis •Describe the various types of data used in monitoring network security • Describe the deployment and use of SIEMs to collect, sort, process, prioritize, store, and report alarms • Describe the functions of SOAR platforms and features of Cisco SecureX • Describe the Security Onion Open Source security monitoring tool• Explain how packet capture data is stored in the PCAP format and the storage requirements for full packet capture.• Describe packet capture usage and benefits for investigating security incidents • Describe packet captures using tools such as Tcpdump • Describe session data content and provide an example of session data• Describe transaction data content and provide an example of transaction data • Describe alert data content and provide an example of alert data• Describe other types of NSM data (extracted content, statistical data, and metadata)• Explain the need to correlate NSM data and provide an example• Describe the Information Security CIA triad • Understand PII as it relates to information security • Describe compliance regulations and their effects on an organization • Describe intellectual property and the importance of protecting it • Use various tool capabilities of the Security Onion Linux distribution To be successful in this course, you should have the following background: 1. Skills and knowledge equivalent to those learned in Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0 course 2. Familiarity with Ethernet and TCP/IP networking 3. Working knowledge of the Windows and Linux operating systems 4. Familiarity with basics of networking security concepts.

What's included

17 videos41 readings17 quizzes1 discussion prompt

If you are an associate-level cybersecurity analyst who is working in security operation centers, this course will help you understand Basic Cryptography Concepts By the end of the course, you will be able to: • Describe the impact of cryptography on security investigations • Describe cryptography concepts • Describe hashing mechanisms and algorithms • Describe encryption usage and features • Describe the use of cryptanalysis to break codes to decipher encrypted data • Describe the use of symmetric encryption algorithms • Describe the use of asymmetric cryptographic algorithms • Describe the Diffie-Hellman (DH) key agreement and DH groups• Describe the uses of the SSH protocol• Describe the basic security services offered with the use of digital signatures• Describe PKI components and use • Describe PKI operations • Describe a use case for SSL/TLS • Describe cipher suite concepts• Describe key management for the secure generation, verification, exchange, storage, and destruction of keys • Describe NSA Suite B cryptographic algorithms • Work with various cryptographic technologies such as public-key infrastructure (PKI), digital signatures, asymmetric encryption, and hashing • Describe the basic concepts and uses of cryptography. To be successful in this course, you should have the following background: 1. Skills and knowledge equivalent to those learned in Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0 course 2. Familiarity with Ethernet and TCP/IP networking 3. Working knowledge of the Windows and Linux operating systems 4. Familiarity with basics of networking security concepts.

What's included

18 videos45 readings17 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.3 (5 ratings)
Cisco Learning & Certifications
12 Courses22,244 learners

Offered by

Cisco Learning and Certifications

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 25

4.9

25 reviews

  • 5 stars

    88%

  • 4 stars

    12%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

HJ
5

Reviewed on Oct 8, 2023

View more reviews

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions