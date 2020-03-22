This course covers a wide variety of IT security concepts, tools, and best practices. It introduces threats and attacks and the many ways they can show up. We’ll give you some background of encryption algorithms and how they’re used to safeguard data. Then, we’ll dive into the three As of information security: authentication, authorization, and accounting. We’ll also cover network security solutions, ranging from firewalls to Wifi encryption options. The course is rounded out by putting all these elements together into a multi-layered, in-depth security architecture, followed by recommendations on how to integrate a culture of security into your organization or team.
- Cybersecurity
- Wireless Security
- Cryptography
- Network Security
Understanding Security Threats
Welcome to the IT Security course of the IT Support Professional Certificate! In the first week of this course, we will cover the basics of security in an IT environment. We will learn how to define and recognize security risks, vulnerabilities and threats. We'll identify the most common security attacks in an organization and understand how security revolves around the "CIA" principle. By the end of this module, you will know the types of malicious software, network attacks, client-side attacks, and the essential security terms you'll see in the workplace.
Pelcgbybtl (Cryptology)
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about cryptology. We'll explore different types of encryption practices and how they work. We'll show you the most common algorithms used in cryptography and how they've evolved over time. By the end of this module, you'll understand how symmetric encryption, asymmetric encryption, and hashing work; you'll also know how to choose the most appropriate cryptographic method for a scenario you may see in the workplace.
AAA Security (Not Roadside Assistance)
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about the "three A's" in cybersecurity. No matter what type of tech role you're in, it's important to understand how authentication, authorization, and accounting work within an organization. By the end of this module, you'll be able to choose the most appropriate method of authentication, authorization, and level of access granted for users in an organization.
Securing Your Networks
In the fourth week of this course, we'll learn about secure network architecture. It's important to know how to implement security measures on a network environment, so we'll show you some of the best practices to protect an organization's network. We'll learn about some of the risks of wireless networks and how to mitigate them. We'll also cover ways to monitor network traffic and read packet captures. By the end of this module, you'll understand how VPNs, proxies and reverse proxies work; why 802.1X is a super important for network protection; understand why WPA/WPA2 is better than WEP; and know how to use tcpdump to capture and analyze packets on a network. That's a lot of information, but well worth it for an IT Support Specialist to understand!
Great course a lot to learn and a lot to know along with great and cool teaching staff I enjoyed much and learned a lot. Thanks to all the teaching staff and google for such a wonderful course.
A very very interesting course. I've learnt a lot in this course and I'm very thankful to Coursera and Google for this opportunity. I will definitely recommend this course to my colleagues.
This was by far the hardest module to finish, but I did it and I especially would like to thank Coursera's support people for that. They rooted me on, and kept telling me not to give up. Thanks!
Content is good, but unfortunately I am not able to finish my tasks in LABS, since many links are broken, thus I cannot finish and get the certificate finally. It really prolongs my job search.
