PK
Apr 9, 2022
Great course for beginners and experts. Easy to understand and a good refresher for those who have been into IT for a long date. Recommend it to everyone looking for a high quality course on coursera.
DS
Apr 25, 2018
Great course that is full of useful information and presented in an easy to understand way. It's an awesome beginner course that will add to your knowledge and further your knowledge of IT security.
By Joseph B•
Aug 6, 2018
one of the most poor made courses I have ever had the displeasure of paying for. this course is BAD. and my standards for a good online course are pretty low. some of the various sins this course has to answer for are: 1. giving a definition for hardware standard, then linking to "an external reading if you want to learn more" and the FIRST line of that external reading directly conflicts with what the instructor just said.
2. Those "supplemental readings?" yeah 99% of those are links to wikipedias definition of the given subject. hope you weren't actually trying to learn or something.
3. A wonderful collection of the most aggravatingly non-specific multiple choice quiz questions, in which any of the given answers are true, but they're looking for a specific solution for a nonspecific problem so good luck figuring that out.
4. To compliment the non-specific quiz's they offer a fine selection of non-specific directions to writing assignments. only AFTER you submit your project are you able to find out what they are actually looking for. the most extreme example of this is in the final project directions, which one of my colleagues aptly described as "cryptic"
5. Do you like technical failures? cause they do! smash your face in frustration as the labs fail to grant write permissions to the hardrive you are supposed to be working on, your interactive tests gets garbled all over the screen, (and don't tell me that's a user error, I tried that test on 3 different OS's across 2 different machines) or random "Analyzing Background" messages flicker on and off the instructors face.
But its no big deal, there's always time for a couple political propaganda videos or google product promotion
Tldr: everything I hate about google, condensed into one place.
By Pratyush P•
Nov 21, 2018
The first week of the course was quite good. However, starting with Week 2, the explanations became quite vague, and too technical.
If the information provided is vague, it should be about non-technical concepts. If the information is technical, it should be explained in detail and broken down to the learner. I expected great things going into this course, since it's being taught by Google.
I saw that the course didn't necessarily require prior knowledge from the previous 4 courses, but it would help if I had a background in IT. I cannot understand many concepts in this course even though I'm an IT graduate (and a good one). I expect math, visuals and demonstrations to be part of my course material when I'm enrolled in such a technical course. I didn't get enough of any of those.
The instructor is nice, knowledgeable, and friendly, and I don't know if I can solely blame him for this, but I didn't have enough supplementary info provided to me about the things I was learning. The links in our reading assignments were sometimes too technical and required additional research to understand. Maybe I'm too unintelligent for this course, I don't know, but I can't complete this course and claim to be someone who understands IT security. I wish you good luck in improving this course.
By Alexey M•
Mar 30, 2018
This course is overloaded by formal theory. Attempts to explain complex concepts in simple language are weak. Practice is absolutely not enough. Also, final assignment is confusing: while it declares to create some description of real working system, it's goal is "just write down every technical term you heard".
It's a formal course, not about learning, just memorizing some tech terms.
By Nathaniel L•
Apr 28, 2019
Interesting course. I loved covering security policies and digital threats. However, the virtual machines in this course wouldn't give me a grade after numerous, perfect completions. It was extremely upsetting to know that I literally did everything else perfectly, but can't get my grade in two labs. This means that I have to wait an undisclosed amount of time before I can get my certification. I have done everything else.
By Tanner J T P•
Apr 16, 2019
These were pretty cool courses that offer a lot of knowledge but the part where that talk about getting you information out to companies to help you start your career is fully true. They send you a survey that you select the companies you would like to share you information with out of they're selection, and that's it. There is no other follow up or anything as far as I've seen but I've been done with the program for workin on four months no with no other leads to helping me start my career. So it's great maybe to help boost a career you're already in but DO NOT TAKE THIS COURSE if you are using it to help START a career. Hope this helps some people out like me looking for a way into the industry.
By Igor D•
May 20, 2020
This course is very big disappointment. Among others it is the weakest one. One of most important topics nowadays is covered very slightly with bunch of generic and very obvious facts. Cryptography part is overloaded by unnecessary information and hard for memorizing terminology and procedures. Presenter is making not funny jokes and I lost in counting how many times he used statement "As an IT support Specialist you should..." Very annoying way of presenting study material.
BIG DISAPPOINTMENT. I would say maybe 5% od this course were useful.
By Jakiela H•
Sep 23, 2018
The course was very information and easy to follow I am not fond of the peer reviewed assignment, because I am done with this course, but I have to wait until someone grades my final peer assignment to be done with the complete course. I had to resubmit my final peer assignment three times, because my peers were not giving me any credit for recommendations that I clearly wrote. I appreciated the criticism, but I strongly believe that it is unfair to give someone no credit for something they they did do. In addition, there is no detailed rubric given prior to completing the final peer graded assignment.
By Ashley W•
Dec 12, 2018
Very difficult course. The last project/assignment took the longest to complete, but the sens of accomplishment that you feel upon finishing is worth it.
By Alina N•
Sep 14, 2019
I am absolutely mind-blown!
Thank you for making me believe in myself.
All the instructors have done a fabulous job at delivering their profound knowledge so beautifully.
Really.....I can't thank you enough Coursera for helping me get through 6 whole courses!
And for introducing me to a new version of myself.
You deserve the best!
Regards,
Your IT Support Specialist graduate,
Alina Nadeem
By Likith R•
Jul 1, 2020
Thank you Google, Qwiklabs and the Coursera team for giving me this wonderful opportunity to learn the vast IT world. Thank you for providing me with the knowledge and the start to a career in IT.
By Cameron M•
Aug 19, 2018
While this course has been extremely informative and the instructor is great at explaining the information, I feel like all the courses in this program could implement more screen examples of what will be done in a day to day IT support role. Telling me only helps so much, showing me what you're talking about while this is going would be more helpful. This has, however, encouraged me to look up everything in forums and on youtube.
By Levi•
Feb 17, 2020
This course will literally leads to nothing. I thought that I would get access to job opportunities as discussed in the introductory video, however, this was sadly not the case. You're better off learning from free library program subscriptions.
By derek s•
Apr 26, 2018
By Che V F•
Jun 28, 2018
They said we will be given option to advertise our cerificates to many enumerated companies upon completion. That is false. Don't fall for it
By Menendez, L K•
May 9, 2019
This is a very good course for someone who wants to have a good background in IT support and for someone who wants to have a refresher in IT.
By Darren S•
Aug 16, 2018
This course was insane, all the possibilities, the potential for growth, and the different ways to help protect against cyber attacks. It was truly an eye-opening lesson in security. Thank you.
By Julio F•
Nov 14, 2018
It's a good course. They definitely teach you all ground basic concepts. However I WISH they would have involved classes on how to properly set up a router, build a server from scratch, you know things like that. WOULD HAVE BEEN AWESOME!
Overall is a good course if you have no knowledge at all and I would definitely recommend it.
By Rodney S I•
Nov 25, 2018
This one was tough, but worth it. The peer review project is best worked on as you go through the course.
By Alonzo W H•
Nov 17, 2018
Very tough course with a lot of information on creating the best security possible for an individual computer, or an enterprise. The peer reviewed assignment will make you re-evaluate everything you learned and force you to provide ample detail for each area you are required to supply an answer for. No beginners or intermediate learners will pass the peer review the first time; it is difficult, but because of that I know more than I did after submitting my first peer review! Kudos!!
By Fernando S•
Nov 24, 2018
I learned so much more from this course. More than 2 years of courses at a college. Thank you to those who worked on putting this course together.
By Christopher M•
Jun 23, 2019
This was the most interesting course in the section. If you put in a lot of work into the projects you will learn a lot from them.
By Ibrahim B•
Apr 21, 2019
The best thing ever! This course has increased my confidence in real world and up-to-the-second skills for job readiness
By Edgar R•
Dec 10, 2018
A lot of information. Pay attention. Push forward. You'll get it done.
By Cristian•
Jan 17, 2019
I learned so much about security and encryption protocols! super useful!
By KAMIL J S•
Apr 25, 2019
Good content.